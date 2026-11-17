Don't get me wrong. I have nothing against Pattinson. The man has spent the better part of his career trying to convince us that he's more than a pale, tortured vampire who sparkles in the sunlight. And to his credit, he has largely succeeded. But James Bond? Really?

Daniel Craig had that in spades. Remember his debut in Casino Royale? Craig's Bond wasn't some smooth-talking pretty boy who relied on a raised eyebrow and a clever one-liner. He was a bruiser. A man who looked as though he could take a punch, deliver ten more and still have enough energy to chase a villain across a construction site.

He's supposed to be dangerous. Devastatingly charming. A little arrogant. And physically intimidating enough to make you believe that even without his gadgets, Aston Martin or backup team, he could get himself out of a nasty situation.

And before anyone accuses me of being stuck in the past, remember that Daniel Craig wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms when he was cast. There were complaints about his blond hair, his rugged appearance and whether he possessed the sophistication expected of 007.

But at what point does reinvention become dilution? You can modernise Bond, question his masculinity, give him emotional baggage and make him less of a womanising dinosaur. In fact, some of those changes are long overdue.

Perhaps the powers that be don't want another Daniel Craig. Perhaps they believe that the traditional alpha-male spy has had his day and that audiences now want a more vulnerable, emotionally complicated 007.

His Bruce Wayne was dark, damaged and permanently miserable. His Batman could certainly land a punch. But let's not pretend that playing a masked vigilante who spends most of his time lurking in the shadows is the same as playing a suave British secret agent who can charm his way into a room and shoot his way out of it.

I want my Bond to have grit. I want him to have gravitas. I want him to look as though he could survive a brutal fistfight and still have the audacity to straighten his cufflinks afterwards.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.