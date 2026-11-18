While we're at it, how about Taylor Lautner for the henchman?
Robert Pattinson has spent the better part of two decades outrunning the sparkly vampire he once played. Now he has a licence to kill. Amazon MGM Studios announced the 40-year-old actor's casting on November 16, settling one of Hollywood's longest-running casting questions, with Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing.
The internet, being the internet, needed roughly four seconds to start casting a Twilight reunion.
The leading pitch: Kristen Stewart. Not as the Bond girl, mind you, but as the villain. Some fans think she would be much better suited to the bad-guy role, and even a sceptic argued that making her the Bond girl would lean too heavily on the pair's Twilight history. Variety piled on, putting Stewart on its list of 22 dream adversaries and arguing she'd be a far more entertaining choice as a villain than as a Bond girl.
It isn't a stretch. Back in 2021, Stewart told the Daily Mail she would gladly do a Bond film, ideally as the love interest who turns out to be the villain. "I haven't done a baddie, yet," she said at the time. Vulture went a step further, suggesting Stewart play a villain who seduces one of Bond's female allies, an idea drawn from Ian Fleming's original Goldfinger novel.
Picture it: Bella Swan, now running a shadowy syndicate, informing 007 that she has, in fact, moved on.
And that, brings us to Taylor Lautner. Every evil mastermind needs muscle, and Variety has the solution: cast Lautner as a henchman to Stewart's Bond villain. Few actors have more experience being the third side of a Pattinson-Stewart triangle. Pattinson himself kept the joke alive this summer, quipping while promoting The Odyssey that playing a character nobody roots for reminded him of Lautner's Jacob Black. Bond henchman would be the ultimate comeback for Team Jacob: finally, a role where everyone is supposed to root against him, and he gets the last laugh by surviving to the sequel.
Of course, this all remains a fan fantasy. No additional casting for Pattinson's Bond film has been announced, and filming is expected in 2027, ahead of a possible 2028 release.
Still, Amazon has plenty of time to read the room. And if the studio needs a tagline, the fans have already written it: shaken, not stirred, and absolutely not sparkling.
He was once Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter franchise. Then Edward Cullen. The he experimented with such a range films, including Tenet, that fans barely remember the old days. And then, he was Batman.
Now, he is James Bond, after another thrilling year of films. The run started rather silently, if you count a hit A24 rom-com as quiet. In April he released Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama opposite Zendaya, a provocatively funny film that went on to earn $135 million worldwide.
Then came summer and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, where Pattinson played Antinous, the villainous suitor. The film has grossed $1.6 billion and counting. Pattinson even joked that playing a character nobody roots for reminded him of Taylor Lautner's Jacob Black. Team Edward never really retires.
Barely pausing, he turned up at Venice as To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen in Primetime. One critic called it a career-best role, and some reviews have floated him as a first-time Oscar threat.
And the year still isn't finished. On November 16, Amazon MGM Studios named him the next James Bond, the seventh actor to play the role, with Denis Villeneuve directing. Next month, the same director brings him back in Dune: Part Three on December 18, where he plays Scytale, his second blockbuster villain of the year.
The range is the point. In twelve months he has been a nervous fiancé, a Homeric heel, a crusading TV journalist and a shapeshifting schemer. Next he becomes a tuxedoed spy. It is a résumé that reads less like a filmography and more like a dare.
Gotham, meanwhile, is waiting patiently. The Batman Part II now opens on February 18, 2028, which means the cape and the Walther PPK may be competing for closet space.
Even Pattinson seems slightly stunned by it. He told GamesRadar it felt like a miracle that four huge films landed in a single year. He has also told GQ, "At the end of this, I'm definitely taking a vacation."
He has earned it. Though given his recent track record, he will probably come back from that vacation with an Oscar nomination and a new franchise.