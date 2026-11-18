And that, brings us to Taylor Lautner. Every evil mastermind needs muscle, and Variety has the solution: cast Lautner as a henchman to Stewart's Bond villain. Few actors have more experience being the third side of a Pattinson-Stewart triangle. Pattinson himself kept the joke alive this summer, quipping while promoting The Odyssey that playing a character nobody roots for reminded him of Lautner's Jacob Black. Bond henchman would be the ultimate comeback for Team Jacob: finally, a role where everyone is supposed to root against him, and he gets the last laugh by surviving to the sequel.