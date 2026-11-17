Pattinson, for me, is not just a safe bet; he is also someone that ticks all the boxes for a studio that wants a smooth re-start to the Bond franchise and who is likely to bring even more shades to the Bond character than Craig did. Much of Pattinson’s two-decade career has been experimental, exploratory and a little uncertain. He’s had to work up to the kind of big-screen confidence that’s come naturally for the best Bonds before him.