Robert Pattinson becomes the first 007 to serve during the reign of a British king
James Bond has spent more than six decades in Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Now, for the first time in the film franchise’s history, 007 will be serving His Majesty — and the British royal family has officially welcomed him.
Robert Pattinson, 40, who was announced on Monday as the new James Bond, will become the first actor to portray the famous fictional spy during the reign of a British king.
The royal family marked the occasion with a message on its official social media accounts: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.”
The greeting, shared alongside the announcement of Pattinson’s casting, was a playful acknowledgement of the change from Queen Elizabeth II’s reign to that of King Charles III.
The monarchy has enjoyed a long association with the Bond franchise. Queen Elizabeth attended several Bond premieres over the decades, meeting actors including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
Perhaps the most memorable royal encounter came at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, when the Queen appeared alongside Craig in a specially filmed sequence that showed Bond escorting her from Buckingham Palace to the Olympic Stadium.
Pattinson, best known for Twilight and The Batman, succeeds Craig, whose five-film run as 007 ended with No Time to Die in 2021.
The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, marking a new chapter for one of cinema’s longest-running franchises — and a change in the monarch whom Britain’s most famous fictional secret agent serves.