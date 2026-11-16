From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, meet the stars who brought 007 to life
London: British star Robert Pattinson was named as the seventh actor to play James Bond in the official franchise on Monday, taking over from Daniel Craig who has been in the role since 2006.
Here is a filmography of the franchise:
1962: "Dr. No"
1963: "From Russia with Love"
1964: "Goldfinger"
1965: "Thunderball"
1967: "You Only Live Twice"
1971: "Diamonds Are Forever"
Connery returned to play Bond in 1983 in "Never Say Never Again", which was not part of the official franchise.
1969: "On Her Majesty's Secret Service"
1973: "Live and Let Die"
1974: "The Man with the Golden Gun"
1977: "The Spy Who Loved Me"
1979: "Moonraker"
1981: "For Your Eyes Only"
1983: "Octopussy"
1985: "A View to a Kill"
1987: "The Living Daylights"
1989: "Licence to Kill"
1995: "GoldenEye"
1997: "Tomorrow Never Dies"
1999: "The World Is Not Enough"
2002: "Die Another Day"
2006: "Casino Royale"
2008: "Quantum of Solace"
2012: "Skyfall"
2015: "Spectre"
2021: "No Time to Die"
Barry Nelson and David Niven also played the famous British secret agent in 1954 and 1967 respectively in unofficial James Bond films.