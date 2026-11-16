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Six actors who played James Bond before Robert Pattinson

From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, meet the stars who brought 007 to life

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AFP
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Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
AFP

London: British star Robert Pattinson was named as the seventh actor to play James Bond in the official franchise on Monday, taking over from Daniel Craig who has been in the role since 2006.

Here is a filmography of the franchise:

1: Sean Connery

  • 1962: "Dr. No"

  • 1963: "From Russia with Love"

  • 1964: "Goldfinger"

  • 1965: "Thunderball"

  • 1967: "You Only Live Twice"

  • 1971: "Diamonds Are Forever"

Connery returned to play Bond in 1983 in "Never Say Never Again", which was not part of the official franchise.

2: George Lazenby

  • 1969: "On Her Majesty's Secret Service"

3: Roger Moore

  • 1973: "Live and Let Die"

  • 1974: "The Man with the Golden Gun"

  • 1977: "The Spy Who Loved Me"

  • 1979: "Moonraker"

  • 1981: "For Your Eyes Only"

  • 1983: "Octopussy"

  • 1985: "A View to a Kill"

4: Timothy Dalton

  • 1987: "The Living Daylights"

  • 1989: "Licence to Kill"

5: Pierce Brosnan

  • 1995: "GoldenEye"

  • 1997: "Tomorrow Never Dies"

  • 1999: "The World Is Not Enough"

  • 2002: "Die Another Day"

6: Daniel Craig

  • 2006: "Casino Royale"

  • 2008: "Quantum of Solace"

  • 2012: "Skyfall"

  • 2015: "Spectre"

  • 2021: "No Time to Die"

Barry Nelson and David Niven also played the famous British secret agent in 1954 and 1967 respectively in unofficial James Bond films.

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