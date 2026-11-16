Can he pull off the role of the most famous movie spy?
After a lot of conjecture and leaked audition tapes, Amazon has confirmed that the new James Bond is… drumroll please, Robert Pattinson.
The film, scripted by Steven Knight, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.
“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” said Pattinson to Amazon News.
“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey. We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” added director Villeneuve.