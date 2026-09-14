Pierce Brosnan gets a well-timed James Bond tribute at the US Open, fans call 007 moment ‘absolute cinema’

Viral US Open shot links 0:07 on clock to ex-007 Pierce Brosnan in crowd
After the championship point, the most talked-about shot of the US Open final came from a scoreboard clock and a very well-timed pan.
Here's what happened: ESPN's broadcast cut to a stadium clock ticking down to 0:07. Then, without missing a beat, the camera glided over to a familiar face in the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Pierce Brosnan, the man who spent four films answering to the name 007. And so, an excited fandom.
The US Open’s social media team was quick to highlight the moment, posting the clip with the caption: "The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan. Absolute cinema."
Viewers were equally impressed, with many directing their praise towards the people behind the camera. "I bet the camera director and camera guy were smiling big after pulling this off," one fan wrote. Another had a more direct suggestion: "Give the camera operator a raise and give it to them by end of business day today."
Brosnan, meanwhile, did not need to do anything to make the reference work. His association with James Bond remains firmly established more than two decades after he last played the character.
Brosnan starred as Bond in four films: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. His run remains one of the most recognisable eras of the franchise, making the 0:07-to-Brosnan transition particularly fitting.
The actor has continued to maintain a busy screen career since leaving the Bond role. He is currently filming Extraction 3 alongside Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani, with Sam Hargrave directing. The supporting cast includes Don Lee, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry and Siena Agudong.
Brosnan is also set to return for Season 2 of MobLand, while his film Cliffhanger is currently in post-production.
Not a bad weekend for a former 007, especially when the scoreboard is doing half the work.