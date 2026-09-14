GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Pierce Brosnan gets a well-timed James Bond tribute at the US Open, fans call 007 moment ‘absolute cinema’

Viral US Open shot links 0:07 on clock to ex-007 Pierce Brosnan in crowd

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pierce Brosnan attends the Men's Singles Final match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Ben Shelton of the United States on Day Fifteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Pierce Brosnan attends the Men's Singles Final match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Ben Shelton of the United States on Day Fifteen of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
AFP-MATTHEW STOCKMAN

After the championship point, the most talked-about shot of the US Open final came from a scoreboard clock and a very well-timed pan.

Here's what happened: ESPN's broadcast cut to a stadium clock ticking down to 0:07. Then, without missing a beat, the camera glided over to a familiar face in the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Pierce Brosnan, the man who spent four films answering to the name 007. And so, an excited fandom.

The US Open’s social media team was quick to highlight the moment, posting the clip with the caption: "The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan. Absolute cinema."

Viewers were equally impressed, with many directing their praise towards the people behind the camera. "I bet the camera director and camera guy were smiling big after pulling this off," one fan wrote. Another had a more direct suggestion: "Give the camera operator a raise and give it to them by end of business day today."

Brosnan, meanwhile, did not need to do anything to make the reference work. His association with James Bond remains firmly established more than two decades after he last played the character.

Brosnan starred as Bond in four films: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. His run remains one of the most recognisable eras of the franchise, making the 0:07-to-Brosnan transition particularly fitting.

The actor has continued to maintain a busy screen career since leaving the Bond role. He is currently filming Extraction 3 alongside Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani, with Sam Hargrave directing. The supporting cast includes Don Lee, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry and Siena Agudong.

Brosnan is also set to return for Season 2 of MobLand, while his film Cliffhanger is currently in post-production.

Not a bad weekend for a former 007, especially when the scoreboard is doing half the work.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Germany's Alexander Zverev holds the trophy after defeating USA's Ben Shelton in the men's singles final tennis match on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 13, 2026.

Zverev holds off Shelton to win US Open title

2m read
America's Ben Shelton celebrates after his victory over compatriot Frances Tiafoe during the men's singles semi-final tennis match on day thirteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 11, 2026.

Shelton sets up US Open final clash with Zverev

3m read
Alexandra Eala

Alex Eala stuns Leylah Fernandez to reach quarters

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during a women's singles match against Qinwen Zheng of China on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Alex Eala looks to turn tables on Leylah Fernandez

1m read