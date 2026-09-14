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Zverev holds off Shelton to win US Open title

Shelton’s spirited run ends as Zverev restores order in four-set final

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AFP
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USA's Ben Shelton gets up off the ground after falling during the men's singles final tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 13, 2026.
USA's Ben Shelton gets up off the ground after falling during the men's singles final tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 13, 2026.
AFP-ANGELA WEISS

Alexander Zverev beat Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-2 to win the US Open on Sunday, expunging the memory of a bitter Flushing Meadows defeat with his second Grand Slam title.

The top-seeded German, who was within two points of the US Open crown in 2020 but fell in five agonizing sets to Dominic Thiem, added the trophy to the French Open title he captured this year.

He denied Shelton's bid to become the first US man in 23 years to lift a Grand Slam trophy.

The 23-year-old Shelton was one month shy of his first birthday when Andy Roddick hoisted the 2003 US Open trophy in the last major triumph for a US man.

Hopes were high that Shelton could end the drought after his epic five-set quarter-final victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, and a come-from-behind win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals.

But Zverev's all-court excellence proved too much for Shelton, despite the support of a star-studded Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd trying to will the American to victory.

With their backing, Shelton surged in the third set, eliminating the errors that Zverev had ruthlessly exploited.

Serving to extend the set, Zverev fell behind 0-40. Shelton fired long on his first set point but on the second Zverev's forehand volley went wide. Shelton had his first break of the match and they were headed to a fourth set.

Zverev responded immediately, running Shelton ragged through a 24-shot rally until Shelton sailed a backhand wide to drop his serve in the opening game of the fourth set.

Even with a break in hand, Zverev was feeling the tension, from a determined Shelton and the hostile crowd.

At 30-30 in the fourth game, he received a time violation warning as he prepared to serve, but shook it off and won the game with a crisp crosscourt backhand that put him up 3-1.

He rolled home, lifting his arms in triumph after Shelton fired a serve return long on match point and finally receiving his own huge cheer from the crowd.

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