Alexander Zverev wins first Grand Slam title at French Open

Fourth time lucky as Zverev holds his nerve in gripping Roland Garros final
Alexander Zverev has claimed his first Grand Slam title at the fourth attempt, edging past Carlos Cobolli in a gripping five-set French Open final.
The German star held his nerve in a tense contest to finally break his major final drought and lift the trophy at Roland Garros.
After multiple near misses in previous Grand Slam finals, Zverev delivered a breakthrough performance when it mattered most, sealing a career-defining victory in Paris.
Zverev’s win marks a major milestone in his career, ending years of frustration at the final hurdle in Grand Slam tournaments.
The victory also underlines his consistency at the top level, as he finally converts elite form into a major title.
The final remained tightly contested throughout, with momentum swinging across five sets before Zverev closed out the win under pressure.
Cobolli pushed him deep into the contest, but the German’s experience proved decisive in the closing stages.
1st rd: bt Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2
4th rd: bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-1
QF: bt Rafael Jodar (ESP x27) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-3
SF: bt Jakub Mensik (CZE x26) 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
F: bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA x10) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1