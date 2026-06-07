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Alexander Zverev wins first Grand Slam title at French Open

Fourth time lucky as Zverev holds his nerve in gripping Roland Garros final

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Winner Germany's Alexander Zverev cheers Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the end of their men's final singles match on day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 7, 2026.
Winner Germany's Alexander Zverev cheers Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the end of their men's final singles match on day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 7, 2026.
AFP

Alexander Zverev has claimed his first Grand Slam title at the fourth attempt, edging past Carlos Cobolli in a gripping five-set French Open final.

The German star held his nerve in a tense contest to finally break his major final drought and lift the trophy at Roland Garros.

After multiple near misses in previous Grand Slam finals, Zverev delivered a breakthrough performance when it mattered most, sealing a career-defining victory in Paris.

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A long-awaited breakthrough

Zverev’s win marks a major milestone in his career, ending years of frustration at the final hurdle in Grand Slam tournaments.

The victory also underlines his consistency at the top level, as he finally converts elite form into a major title.

Match summary

The final remained tightly contested throughout, with momentum swinging across five sets before Zverev closed out the win under pressure.

Cobolli pushed him deep into the contest, but the German’s experience proved decisive in the closing stages.

Zverev's path to French Open men's title

1st rd: bt Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

2nd rd: bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

3rd rd: bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

4th rd: bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-1

QF: bt Rafael Jodar (ESP x27) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-3

SF: bt Jakub Mensik (CZE x26) 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

F: bt Flavio Cobolli (ITA x10) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1

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