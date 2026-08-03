Alexander Zverev says sanctions won’t stop top stars from skipping Masters

While Canadian officials have called for financial and other player sanctions over the series of late withdrawals from the first of two major events prior to the August 31 start of the US Open, Zverev said throwing dollars at the problem will make zero difference to any of the trio of elite multimillionaires.

World No 2 Alexander Zverev has never been one to mince words. Ever since the French Open champion won his first Grand Slam earlier in May, the German has been quite vocal about a host of issues and on Sunday, hit out at the way the Masters 1000 events are held, saying the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic skipping the ATP Montreal Masters comes as no surprise to him.

“You think Novak will care if he gets a bigger bonus? I think the guy has – if I would have to guess, the guy is north of 400 million (dollars) in his bank account.

“I used to play more 500 events, 250 events when the Masters were shorter, but now I don’t do that anymore just because of time spent away and time spent on tournaments.”

“I think (the pullouts) are a result of the two-week Masters event. I think it’s just too long for some players, too much before the US Open,” Zverev said.

“If you’re forcing us to be away for two and a half, three weeks during Grand Slams and the same then goes for Masters events, you can’t force us to play. Sorry, that’s nonsense.

Zverev said weary players would be more likely to be tempted back if the Masters events that have swelled to 11, 12 or even 13 days were scaled back to a week.

“I don’t think maybe I’ll play my best tennis here, but the result of playing here, I think I’ll play better in Cincinnati and then hopefully my best tennis in New York.”

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.