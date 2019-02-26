Irish actor Pierce Brosnan has been spotted riding a camel and enjoying the Dubai desert in several Instagram posts.
The former James Bond actor, who has been in the UAE since February 15 to shoot gold heist flick ‘The Misfits’, shared a photo of himself in traditional garb. He was sitting with his legs up on a camel and captioned the photo: “Dubai... ‘The Misfits’... my new buddy Chuck!”
Make-up artist Bron Roylance was credited as the photographer. He and Brosnan have a long history of working together, since Mars Attacks! in 1996.
The two men were pictured together in Dubai smiling side-by-side in a sandy selfie, posted by Roylance on February 26.
Brosnan has split his shooting schedule here between Abu Dhabi and Dubai this month. He also posted a short and windy video of himself wrapped up and donning sunglasses in the great outdoors.
Three days prior, he shared an ensemble shot, apparently from set, alongside actors Nick Cannon, Jamie Chung, Rami Jaber and more.
“First week down. All on point, great crew, great cast, great fun. And our new Abu Dhabi family are looking after us all with such Aloha… Inshallah,” wrote Brosnan.
‘The Misfits’ will be set mostly in the Middle East. It follows the story of renowned criminal Richard Pace (Brosnan), who gets swept up in an elaborate gold heist. The film is directed by Renny Harlin (‘Die Hard 2’, ‘The Covenant’) and produced by Kia Jam, who said they were “blown away” when scouting Abu Dhabi.
“We all agreed in order to do the film justice, production would have to take place primarily on location in Abu Dhabi rather than LA,” said Jam.