As Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan gears up to film his gold heist thriller ‘The Misfits’ in Abu Dhabi, Gulf News tabloid! can exclusively reveal that the actor will be heading to Dubai as well to film a crucial portion of his upcoming project.
According to an industry source, Brosnan will be in Dubai from February 24-28 to film action sequences featuring souped-up cars. The scenes set in the Dubai desert will require a 100-member plus on call.
The source also added that all the necessary permissions from the Dubai Film TV & Commission are already in the bag.
Directed by Renny Harlin of ‘Die Hard 2’ fame, ‘The Misfits’ — set mostly in the Middle East — chronicles the adventures of Richard Pace, a feisty criminal, played by Brosnan. American actress Jamie Chung and British star Hermione Corfield also play pivotal roles.
While the filming details and locations in Abu Dhabi are being kept under wraps, Brosnan has been updating his 970,000 fans on Instagram about his Abu Dhabi adventure. Over the weekend, he posted a video of his touristy visit to the Louvre Abu Dhabi describing it as “masterpiece of design”.
Brosnan, who has played James Bond in the past, is also a favourite with ‘The Misfits’ director Harlin.
“We are extremely excited to have him on board ... Pierce and I have been friends for many years and have been looking for a project to collaborate on for some time. I could not have hoped for a better actor to play our lead,” said,” said Harlin.
Brosnan is not the first star to film in Dubai. Action legend Jackie Chan will also head to Dubai this month end to film for director Stanley Tong’s action adventure.
Films including Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Happy New Year’ have been shot entirely in Dubai.