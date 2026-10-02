Actor Anil Kapoor is also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role
Dubai: Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Subedaar’ has won the Best Feature Film award for India at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. At the same time, Kapoor has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the action drama.
The recognition marks another milestone for the film, directed by Suresh Triveni. Triveni has also been nominated for Best Direction in the Feature Film category.
Kapoor plays retired soldier Arjun Maurya in the film. Sharing the news on social media, the actor described the nomination as a special moment in his career.
“A very special moment in my journey. Honoured to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Subedaar at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, representing India. Grateful to the entire team and everyone who has supported the film,” Kapoor wrote.
He also congratulated Triveni, highlighting their experience of making the film together.
“This one means even more to me because of the journey we shared making it,” Kapoor wrote while congratulating the director.
‘Subedaar’ follows Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life after returning home. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film explores his efforts to protect his family while confronting corruption in his community.
Arjun also faces tensions in his relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhikka Madan. As circumstances surrounding his family escalate, he draws on his military experience to confront the threats they face.
The film also features Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik.
Directed by Triveni, ‘Subedaar’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.
‘Subedaar’ was among 335 national winners announced by the Asian Academy Creative Awards, with winners representing 18 countries and territories across 39 categories, according to Variety.
Jackie Chan-fronted ‘The Shadow’s Edge’ won Best Feature Film for Chinese Mainland, while ‘Subedaar’ took the honour for India.
The national winners will now advance to the international round, with the grand winners set to be announced at the awards gala at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre in December.
Mediacorp led the company tally with 23 wins, followed by Prime Video India and Astro Malaysia with 19 each. CNN secured 15 wins.
Among the other notable winners, Chinese drama ‘The Lead’ won six categories, while ‘Legend of the Magnate’ took Best Drama Series. In Japan, ‘Song of the Samurai’ won five categories, while ‘Alice in Borderland’ was named Best Drama Series. India’s ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 also secured four wins.
Asian Academy Creative Awards chair Beverley McGarvey said the awards highlight the strength and diversity of storytelling across the Asia-Pacific region.
The awards use a two-round judging process, with industry professionals first assessing entries at the national level, followed by the finalists competing in the international round