Brother mourns Indian expat murdered in Sharjah: Who was Alwin Prakash Kunder?

He says wife and son of murdered engineer who left UAE have yet to reach Karnataka home
Sharjah: The brother of the man, whose murder was confirmed by Sharjah Police last week, has mourned the victim and shared more details about him.
Speaking to Gulf News over the phone from India on Wednesday, Anil Prashanth Kunder, the elder brother of the victim, identified the deceased as Alwin Prakash Kunder, an Indian expat from the south Indian state of Karnataka who had lived in the UAE for 14 years.
Sharjah Police have so far released limited details, retaining information that could potentially affect the course of legal proceedings. They said the victim was an Asian man killed last month, and that his wife and son had left the UAE for their home country.
The authority said no missing-person reports had been registered for either of them, dismissing reports that suggested the mother and son had gone missing in the UAE.
Police also said their criminal investigation teams had already uncovered the circumstances surrounding the murder and taken legal action against those involved. The case had been referred to the Public Prosecution. The victim's body was later moved to the forensic laboratory on the prosecution's orders.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News that the death was registered with the mission on Wednesday, September 23, after the authorities released a forensic report. The consulate did not disclose details of the report. However, the mission confirmed that Alwin's employer processed the paperwork and repatriated his remains.
His mortal remains were repatriated to Mangaluru International Airport following which his funeral was held in his hometown in Kundapur in Karnataka.
Though the family is originally from Kundapur, Alwin had moved close to Anil's house in Udupi, the hometown of Anil's wife.
He had worked in India and South America before he moved to the UAE.
Anil said Alwin lived in Sharjah with his wife and teenage son. He also confirmed that Alwin did not work at Sharjah Airport as reported by several Indian media outlets. Instead, he was a senior engineer at a logistics company in Dubai, handling logistics automation in the aviation sector.
Anil said Alwin was 50. “We are three siblings. Alwin was three years younger to me. Our elder sister lives in Kundapur, about 30km away from my house.”
Anil described his younger brother as a quiet family man and said that he missed him dearly.
He said the last time Alwin went to Udupi was in last December. “He had built a house just three kilometres away from my home. His wife's mother lives on the ground floor, while the first floor has been rented out,” Anil said.
Anil said the last time he spoke to his brother was on July 20. After that, Alwin stopped answering his calls. On one occasion, he sent a text message saying he was fine, which Anil said was unusual for him.
Concern grew when further calls went unanswered. Alwin's friends were also unable to reach him, according to Anil. One of them went to Alwin's apartment in Sharjah to check on him.
A watchman reportedly told the friend that Alwin might have travelled to India. Anil disputed this account and later found out that Alwin had not left the UAE.
Sharjah Police said the case began when police received a report concerning a death suspected to have resulted from a criminal act. Specialist teams were dispatched to the scene, where they examined the location and collected evidence and information related to the incident.
The Criminal Investigations Department then carried out further inquiries, gathering evidence, analysing information and tracing leads linked to the case. By cross-referencing the information obtained during the investigation, officers were able to establish the circumstances of the crime.
Following the investigation, legal measures were taken against the suspects, and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution for completion of the necessary legal procedures, the police added.
Anil said the family was told that Alwin's wife and son had left the UAE for India. However, he said they have not arrived at the family home in Karnataka.
He confirmed that the family had not registered a missing complaint in Sharjah but said he has approached Karnataka Police seeking assistance in the case. He confirmed that he has also filed a missing complaint about his sister-in-law and nephew there.
"If she had left for India, she should have come home. But where she is now is a mystery," Anil said.
Anil said the family wants a comprehensive investigation and appropriate action against those responsible for Alwin's death at the earliest. He is now pinning his hopes on the legal authorities in the UAE and India to deliver justice and is still awaiting answers.
“I have been under tremendous tension. Whoever is behind this heinous crime should be punished,” the grieving brother added.