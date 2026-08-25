SCCI & IBPC Sharjah celebrate India’s Independence Day at Sharjah Maritime Museum

The event highlights the longstanding friendship between India and the UAE
Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) hosted an Independence Day Business Gathering for the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), Sharjah, on 15 August 2026 at the Sharjah Maritime Museum.
The gathering brought together senior representatives of SCCI, distinguished guests, prominent business leaders and members of the Indian business community in Sharjah, highlighting the longstanding friendship between India and the UAE and the strong economic and community ties between India and Sharjah.
The gathering was attended by Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI and Chair of the Economic Committee at the Sharjah Consultative Council; Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Common Committees Section; and Hind Al Madani, Senior Executive of Business Councils and Joint Committees at SCCI.
The event also welcomed senior members and prominent businessmen from IBPC Sharjah, reflecting the strength and diversity of the Indian business community in the emirate.