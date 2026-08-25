GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

SCCI & IBPC Sharjah celebrate India’s Independence Day at Sharjah Maritime Museum

The event highlights the longstanding friendship between India and the UAE

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SCCI & IBPC Sharjah celebrate India’s Independence Day at Sharjah Maritime Museum

Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) hosted an Independence Day Business Gathering for the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), Sharjah, on 15 August 2026 at the Sharjah Maritime Museum.

The gathering brought together senior representatives of SCCI, distinguished guests, prominent business leaders and members of the Indian business community in Sharjah, highlighting the longstanding friendship between India and the UAE and the strong economic and community ties between India and Sharjah.

The gathering was attended by Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI and Chair of the Economic Committee at the Sharjah Consultative Council; Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Common Committees Section; and Hind Al Madani, Senior Executive of Business Councils and Joint Committees at SCCI.

The event also welcomed senior members and prominent businessmen from IBPC Sharjah, reflecting the strength and diversity of the Indian business community in the emirate.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi, Siddharth Balachandran and Sarah al Muhaideb.

IBPC Dubai celebrates India’s 80th Independence Day

3m read
Sharjah launches region's 1st contemporary craft museum

Sharjah launches region's 1st contemporary craft museum

2m read
Shakira performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Shakira lights up FIFA halftime show with 'Dai Dai'

2m read
From right to left: Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Expo Centre Sharjah; Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the SCCI.

Sharjah’s jewellery show sets new records

3m read