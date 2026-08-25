SCCI & IBPC Sharjah celebrate India’s Independence Day at Sharjah Maritime Museum

The gathering was attended by Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI and Chair of the Economic Committee at the Sharjah Consultative Council; Hiba Al Marzouqi, Head of Business Councils and Common Committees Section; and Hind Al Madani, Senior Executive of Business Councils and Joint Committees at SCCI.