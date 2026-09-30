Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to return for the third instalment
Dubai: Fans of the Stree franchise will have to wait a little longer for the next chapter, with producer Dinesh Vijan confirming that Stree 3 will arrive in 2028.
The third film in Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy universe was earlier scheduled for release on August 13, 2027. Vijan confirmed the revised timeline at FICCI Frames 2026, explaining that director Amar Kaushik will first complete Mahavatar, the studio’s ambitious film based on the story of Bhagwan Parshuram.
Kaushik is expected to begin shooting Mahavatar in January and complete it by June, after which work on Stree 3 will begin. Vijan suggested the film could be released around Independence Day or Christmas in 2028, although an exact date has not been announced.
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to return for the third instalment, continuing the story of the characters they played in the first two films.
Vijan also teased a major surprise in the upcoming film, saying the script has already been completed.
“Anything that you’ve thought of, remove it from your mind,” Vijan said, warning audiences not to assume they know where the story is heading.
He added that Stree 3 will retain the elements audiences have loved about the franchise, but its beginning and ending will be “a complete revelation”.
The franchise began with Stree in 2018 and continued with Stree 2 in 2024. The second film became a major box-office success and expanded Maddock Films’ interconnected horror-comedy universe.
Akshay Kumar, whose character was introduced in Stree 2, is also expected to return in Stree 3. Vijan has previously suggested that Kumar’s character could have a larger role in the expanding universe.
For now, audiences will have to wait until 2028 to discover what Kaushik and Vijan have planned for the next chapter.