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‘Stree 3’: Dinesh Vijan reveals release date for Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to return for the third instalment

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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‘Stree 3’: Dinesh Vijan reveals release date for Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film
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Dubai: Fans of the Stree franchise will have to wait a little longer for the next chapter, with producer Dinesh Vijan confirming that Stree 3 will arrive in 2028.

The third film in Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy universe was earlier scheduled for release on August 13, 2027. Vijan confirmed the revised timeline at FICCI Frames 2026, explaining that director Amar Kaushik will first complete Mahavatar, the studio’s ambitious film based on the story of Bhagwan Parshuram.

Kaushik is expected to begin shooting Mahavatar in January and complete it by June, after which work on Stree 3 will begin. Vijan suggested the film could be released around Independence Day or Christmas in 2028, although an exact date has not been announced.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to return for the third instalment, continuing the story of the characters they played in the first two films.

Vijan also teased a major surprise in the upcoming film, saying the script has already been completed.

“Anything that you’ve thought of, remove it from your mind,” Vijan said, warning audiences not to assume they know where the story is heading.

He added that Stree 3 will retain the elements audiences have loved about the franchise, but its beginning and ending will be “a complete revelation”.

The franchise began with Stree in 2018 and continued with Stree 2 in 2024. The second film became a major box-office success and expanded Maddock Films’ interconnected horror-comedy universe.

Akshay Kumar, whose character was introduced in Stree 2, is also expected to return in Stree 3. Vijan has previously suggested that Kumar’s character could have a larger role in the expanding universe.

For now, audiences will have to wait until 2028 to discover what Kaushik and Vijan have planned for the next chapter.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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