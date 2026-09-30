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Bollywood’s richest man has Rs 36,300 crore fortune — and he doesn’t act or direct

Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, is behind the fortune

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Bhushan Kumar with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.
Bhushan Kumar with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Dubai: The businessman behind one of India’s biggest entertainment empires has built a fortune that dwarfs that of Bollywood’s biggest stars

Bollywood’s biggest fortunes are usually associated with its superstar actors, but one of the industry’s wealthiest figures has built his empire without becoming an actor or director.

The businessman at the centre of this story is Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, the music and film giant founded by his late father, Gulshan Kumar.

The Hurun India Rich List 2026 was released last week, detailing the net worth estimates of India’s richest men and women. According to the figures cited in the source report, Kumar has an estimated net worth of around Rs36,300 crore (about $3.8 billion), putting his fortune well ahead of several of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

However, current 2026 reporting on the Hurun India Rich List puts Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated wealth at ₹10,000 crore, making him India’s richest actor.

From music label to entertainment giant

T-Series was founded by Gulshan Kumar in 1983 as a music company. Following his death in 1997, Bhushan Kumar took over the business with his uncle, former actor Krishan Kumar. Bhushan was only 19 at the time.

Under his leadership, T-Series expanded beyond music into film production, distribution and digital entertainment. The company has since become one of the most prominent names in Indian cinema.

T-Series has produced more than 100 films and remains one of India’s biggest music labels. The company is also estimated to control about 35 per cent of India’s music market.

A YouTube powerhouse

T-Series’ digital success has been equally significant.

By August 2026, its main YouTube channel had more than 314 million subscribers and over 353 billion views, making it the platform’s most-viewed channel and second-most-subscribed channel.

The company’s growth has helped transform T-Series from a traditional record label into a global entertainment business spanning music, films and digital content.

How the fortune grew

The scale of the Kumar family’s wealth has increased dramatically over the years. Earlier Hurun reporting valued the family’s fortune at around Rs10,000 crore, making the T-Series family one of the richest families in Indian cinema.

The latest wealth figures should therefore be treated as estimates, as rankings such as the Hurun Rich List are based on valuations of businesses and assets at a particular point in time.

What sets Kumar apart from Bollywood’s best-known wealthy personalities is the source of the fortune. While Amitabh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan built their wealth primarily through acting and related businesses, Kumar’s fortune is closely linked to the expansion of T-Series as a music, film and digital entertainment empire.

The story of Bollywood’s wealth, therefore, extends well beyond its stars. Behind some of the industry’s biggest films and songs is a business empire whose reach stretches from music labels and movie theatres to one of the world’s largest YouTube audiences.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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