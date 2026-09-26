Inside Gayatri and Vikas Oberoi’s ultra-luxury Juhu home and quiet life
Then known as Gayatri Joshi, she made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2004 film. She played Geeta, a schoolteacher and the love interest of Khan’s character, Mohan Bhargava.
Despite receiving recognition for her performance, Swades turned out to be her only Bollywood film. She married real estate entrepreneur Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and subsequently stepped away from the film industry.
More than two decades later, Gayatri has largely stayed away from the spotlight while building a life with her husband and their two sons.
Gayatri’s name has resurfaced in entertainment reports following the Hurun India Rich List 2026.
According to the latest list, Vikas Oberoi has an estimated wealth of Rs 48,100 crore and is ranked 59th among India’s richest individuals, according to The Indian Express.
His reported wealth was Rs 42,960 crore in the previous edition, when he was ranked 58th, according to media reports.
Oberoi built his fortune through the real estate sector and is associated with Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty.
Gayatri addressed her decision to leave films in a 2019 interview with Bollywood Hungama, marking the 15th anniversary of Swades.
She said she had been open to hearing scripts after Swades but wanted to be selective about her next role. She also said meeting Vikas changed her priorities.
Gayatri explained that she could have continued acting after marriage but consciously chose to focus on her marriage and family.
Looking back at her brief acting career, she described Swades as a significant opportunity and said she was happy with where her career had taken her.
Her sons, Vihaan and Yuvaan, have also watched Swades and remain fond of the film, she said in the same interview.
Gayatri and Vikas recently moved into a nine-storey, approximately 75,000 sq ft home in Mumbai’s Juhu.
The residence was designed by Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni, and the couple had been working on the project for several years. Architectural Digest India featured the home in February 2026.
The sprawling residence includes spaces designed for entertainment, family life, fitness and privacy.
Among its features are:
Two basement levels for parking and fitness
A dedicated gym and spa
A 12-seater private cinema
Large entertaining spaces across the lower floors
Private family areas on the upper floors
A rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Sea
Artworks by artists including MF Husain, Ravinder Reddy and Manjit Bawa
Gayatri told Architectural Digest India that Vikas wanted the house to function like a boutique hotel, a comparison she initially disliked but later acknowledged suited the home's functionality.
Before entering Bollywood, Gayatri worked as a VJ with Channel V and also pursued modelling.
Her breakthrough came with Swades, where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. The film became the beginning and end of her acting career.
Her performance as Geeta earned her newcomer recognition, but she chose not to pursue another film after marrying Vikas Oberoi in 2005.
Gayatri has maintained a relatively private life since leaving Bollywood. Her recent appearance in the public eye has largely been linked to her family, design interests and the couple's new Juhu residence.
Architectural Digest India also describes her as a design curator within her husband's company, Oberoi Realty.
Her Bollywood career lasted just one film, but her role as Geeta in Swades continues to be remembered by audiences more than two decades after the film's release.
With inputs from Agencies