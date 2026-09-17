At 16, Mandakini trusted Raj Kapoor’s vision, recalls doubling saree for comfort
Four decades after Ram Teri Ganga Maili turned her into an overnight sensation, actor Mandakini is revisiting the film's legacy, and pushing back on how one of its most famous scenes has been remembered.
Mandakini was only 16 when Raj Kapoor cast her as Ganga in what would be his final film as director. The role made her a household name almost instantly, but it also came with a level of scrutiny few teenage actors are prepared for. Certain sequences from the film, most notably a scene set beneath a waterfall, have followed her ever since, often discussed in terms she says never matched the intent behind them.
In a recent conversation with ANI, Mandakini looked back on that period with more clarity than she had as a teenager stepping onto a film set for the first time. She admitted she didn't fully grasp, at the time, how the scenes she was shooting would be interpreted by audiences for years afterward.
Describing her director's approach on set, Mandakini painted Raj Kapoor as someone whose manner put her at ease rather than making her feel exposed. He explained what the waterfall scene needed, she said, in a way so warm and unquestionable that it felt more like guidance from someone close to her.
That trust, she said, is why she never experienced the scene as vulgar or uncomfortable while filming it. In her telling, the entire film was built around a theme of purity, Ganga's purity, and repeated attempts within the story to corrupt that innocence, attempts that ultimately fail. She sees the waterfall scene as part of that arc, not separate from it. "He had such a gentle and affectionate way of doing things that you would not even question him, as if a family member was guiding you through it. I didn't feel any vulgarity from anywhere. There was no disgusting feeling at all. The whole movie was that there is no purity. They wanted to make her (Ganga) impure. But they didn't succeed," Mandakini said.
She did recall one moment of hesitation on her own part: feeling slightly exposed, she folded the saree over itself for extra coverage before the shot. Kapoor simply agreed, and the take was completed. Looking back, she described the whole experience as significant precisely because of where she'd come from, a small town, thrust suddenly into one of the biggest productions in Hindi cinema.
She added, “He (Raj Kapoor) was in front of me…thoda sa mujhe laga to maine saree ko double kar liya..unhone kaha double kar lo to maine kar liya..bas ho gaya vo shot...(I felt a little uncomfortable, so I doubled the saree. He told me to double it, so I did. That was it, the shot was done.) It was a big thing for me. Because coming from a very small place.”
The success of Ram Teri Ganga Maili reportedly brought offers from other filmmakers hoping she'd recreate the waterfall moment in a new project. Mandakini turned them down. Her reasoning was simple: A film succeeds on the strength of its story, not on the recycling of one scene that happened to generate conversation.