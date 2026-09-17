That trust, she said, is why she never experienced the scene as vulgar or uncomfortable while filming it. In her telling, the entire film was built around a theme of purity, Ganga's purity, and repeated attempts within the story to corrupt that innocence, attempts that ultimately fail. She sees the waterfall scene as part of that arc, not separate from it. "He had such a gentle and affectionate way of doing things that you would not even question him, as if a family member was guiding you through it. I didn't feel any vulgarity from anywhere. There was no disgusting feeling at all. The whole movie was that there is no purity. They wanted to make her (Ganga) impure. But they didn't succeed," Mandakini said.