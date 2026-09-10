Rani Mukerji was also honoured at the same, with the Special Contribution Award
Dubai: Salim Khan was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday, seven months after a health scare that had much of Bollywood at his hospital bedside.
The veteran screenwriter did not attend in person. His wife, actor Helen, accepted the award on his behalf and used the moment to reassure the public about his recovery.
Speaking to media on the sidelines of the ceremony, Helen relayed a message directly from her husband.
"I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab," she said. "He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him, and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man, and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too."
It's the clearest public update on his condition since February, when Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He spent time in the ICU on ventilator support as a precaution, underwent a procedure that his doctor said did not require major surgery, and was later discharged after what medical staff described as a successful recovery. Family, including Helen, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, gathered at the hospital during that period, and visitors ranged from Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to Javed Akhtar, his former screenwriting partner.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the honour at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi, as part of a ceremony that also marked the 125th birth anniversary of V. Shantaram.
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar laid out the full list of honourees. "The 62nd Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards ceremony was organised at Ravindra Natya Mandir. CM Devendra Fadnavis presented the Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution Awards... This is the 125th birth anniversary of V. Shantaram. So, the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution Awards and the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement and Special Contribution Awards were presented. Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar was awarded the Chhatrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award. Actor-Director Prasad Oak received the Chhatrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was awarded the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. Actor Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award," he said.
Rani Mukerji received the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the same ceremony, presented by Fadnavis.
She spoke about the significance of being recognised in Maharashtra specifically. "I think that's what makes this moment truly special for me since I'm receiving this recognition from my very own people and from the place I belong to. To receive an award named after the legend of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor ji is, in itself, hugely humbling. And I truly hope I can live up to this honour," she said.
She dedicated the award broadly. "So, with the deepest gratitude, I dedicate this award to Maharashtra. To its people. To its artists. To its technicians. To its filmmakers. To the entire film fraternity that calls this beautiful state home. And to the generations of storytellers who came before us and made it possible for a girl like me to dream."