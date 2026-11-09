Who is the next James Bond? Robert Pattinson enters the race — all the leading actors so far

Shaken not settled? The Bond question is a burning one, here's the update on the race
Just when the hunt for Daniel Craig's successor looked to be on its final lap, someone opened a side door and a very recognisable face walked in. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Pattinson, 40, screen-tested for James Bond in London over the weekend of October 24, the same city where, conveniently, he's currently filming The Batman Part II. Nicholas Hoult has reportedly tested too.
Amazon MGM Studios has declined to comment. In Bond terms, that's practically a raised eyebrow.
So who's actually in the running? Here's the line-up as it stands, based on the trade reports — with the standard caveat that nothing is official until someone at Amazon says the words.
The case for: Pattinson recently worked with Bond 26 director Denis Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, which is due for release on December 18. The actor has also worked with several acclaimed filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan, Robert Eggers and the Safdie brothers. The Hollywood Reporter noted that his role in Tenet had some similarities to a Bond audition. Former Bond 25 director Danny Boyle had also publicly expressed support for Pattinson as a potential 007 back in 2019.
The challenge: Pattinson is already playing Batman in Matt Reeves's DC franchise. Taking on another major franchise could create scheduling challenges, particularly with The Batman Part II currently in production. He would also be one of the most established stars to take on the role, a departure from the franchise's tradition of casting relatively less established actors as Bond.
Hoult has been linked to the role before. He was reportedly among the final candidates considered for Batman in Matt Reeves's film, eventually losing the role to Pattinson.
The actor is currently part of the DC universe, playing Lex Luthor, and is expected to appear in Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for 2027. His existing commitments could therefore be a factor in the Bond casting process.
There are also differences in how industry publications have reported his screen test. Deadline's Justin Kroll says Pattinson and Hoult were part of the original group tested, while The Hollywood Reporter describes them as later additions.
The Scottish actor, who won a BAFTA for his work, is already familiar with the spy genre through his role in Slow Horses. The Hollywood Reporter named him among the favourites when final screen tests reportedly began in October.
Lowden is also set to appear as Mr Darcy in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.
The 36-year-old actor, known for Masters of the Air and the Fantastic Beasts films, has been among the bookmakers' favourites for the role for several months.
British media reports have also drawn attention to his recent departure as a director of his production company, Twentytwo Films, although there is no confirmation that this is connected to the Bond casting process.
The 36-year-old actor has built a strong profile through projects including The Crown, for which he won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing Prince Charles, and Challengers.
He remains another name linked to the role, although the latest reports have focused more heavily on other candidates.
The reported final round of auditions takes about a week and includes three key areas: stunts, camera presence and dialogue.
The process is designed to assess how candidates perform action sequences, appear on camera and deliver Bond's dialogue.
Several actors previously linked to the role have not featured in the latest reports.
Jacob Elordi: Industry scooper Jeff Sneider claimed a few weeks ago that the Euphoria actor had secured the role. However, he has not appeared in the latest reports naming the finalists. At 6ft 5in, he would also have been the tallest actor to play Bond.
The August shortlist: In August, Page Six reported that Jack Barton, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Harris Dickinson had been considered for the role. Turner and Lowden are the only two from that reported group who continue to feature in recent coverage.
While the casting remains under wraps, several key members of the production team have been announced.
Studio: Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the franchise from the Broccoli family in early 2025.
Director: Denis Villeneuve.
Writer: Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders.
Producers: Amy Pascal and David Heyman.
Casting: Nina Gold.
Title and release date: Neither has been announced.
Lead actor: No official announcement has been made.
In August, producer Amy Pascal suggested that an announcement towards the end of the year was a possibility. The latest screen-test reports have added to speculation that a decision could be approaching.
For Bond fans looking for something new, Charlie Higson's latest James Bond novel, King Zero, is already available in the UK. The book is scheduled to arrive in the US on November 17.
Pattinson's reported screen test adds another dimension to the casting race. Much of the earlier speculation centred on British actors who could build their profiles through the role. His involvement raises the possibility that the studio could also be considering a more established international star.
Lowden and Turner remain among the names frequently mentioned in reports, but Pattinson's recent collaboration with Villeneuve could work in his favour.
For now, however, the casting remains unconfirmed. Bond fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Amazon MGM Studios.