Casino Royale 2006 A newly promoted Bond bankrupts terrorist financier Le Chiffre at poker and falls for Vesper Lynd.

Quantum of Solace 2008 Seeking answers after Vesper’s betrayal, Bond uncovers Dominic Greene’s plot to control Bolivia’s water.

Skyfall 2012 A vengeful ex-agent attacks MI6, and Bond protects M at his Scottish family home.

Spectre 2015 Bond follows a cryptic message to the Spectre organization and Blofeld, tied to his past.