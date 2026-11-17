From Connery to Pattinson: A journey through 007's legendary transformations
James Bond, codenamed 007, is a British Secret Service agent created by author Ian Fleming in 1953’s Casino Royale.
The film series began in 1962 with Dr. No and became one of cinema’s longest-running franchises, produced for decades by Eon Productions.
Each actor reshapes the role: Connery’s suave killer, Moore’s wit, Dalton’s grit, Brosnan’s polish, Craig’s wounded realism.
Since early 2025 Amazon MGM has held creative control, and on November 16, 2026 it officially named Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.
The next chapter is already taking shape. Amazon MGM Studios named Robert Pattinson as the new Bond on November 16, and he will star in the next 007 film from director Denis Villeneuve.
The film is reportedly aimed at a 2028 release, according to sources, so the date isn’t confirmed.
Here are all the 007 actors, from the original to the newest:
|#
|Actor
|Nationality
|Years
|Films
|1
|Sean Connery
|Scottish
|1962-1971 (& 1983)
|6 official + 1 unofficial
|2
|George Lazenby
|Australian
|1969
|1
|3
|Roger Moore
|English
|1973-1985
|7
|4
|Timothy Dalton
|Welsh
|1987-1989
|2
|5
|Pierce Brosnan
|Irish
|1995-2002
|4
|6
|Daniel Craig
|English
|2006-2021
|5
|7
|Robert Pattinson
|English
|upcoming
|1 announced
The original screen 007. His cool, dangerous Bond defined the character and made the series a global hit.
|Film
|Year
|Storyline
|Dr. No
|1962
|Bond investigates a colleague’s disappearance in Jamaica and finds Dr. No sabotaging US rocket launches.
|From Russia with Love
|1963
|SPECTRE lures Bond into an Istanbul trap using a Soviet clerk and a coveted decoding machine.
|Goldfinger
|1964
|Bond tracks gold smuggler Auric Goldfinger, who plans to contaminate the gold at Fort Knox.
|Thunderball
|1965
|SPECTRE steals two nuclear warheads and demands ransom; Bond hunts them in the Bahamas.
|You Only Live Twice
|1967
|After spacecraft vanish in orbit, Bond heads to Japan and finds Blofeld’s volcano base.
|Diamonds Are Forever
|1971
|Bond follows a diamond-smuggling trail to Las Vegas and Blofeld’s satellite laser scheme.
|Never Say Never Again (unofficial)
|1983
|A retired Bond returns to stop SPECTRE’s stolen warheads in a Thunderball remake.
A one-film Bond, an Australian model-turned-actor. His single outing is now a fan favourite.
|Film
|Year
|Storyline
|On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
|1969
|Bond falls for Tracy while chasing Blofeld’s germ-warfare plot in the Swiss Alps, with a tragic ending.
The longest-serving Bond, known for humor, charm and big spectacle.
|Film
|Year
|Storyline
|Live and Let Die
|1973
|Bond investigates agents’ deaths and uncovers a drug lord’s plan to flood America with free heroin.
|The Man with the Golden Gun
|1974
|Assassin Scaramanga targets Bond while a solar-energy device is at stake.
|The Spy Who Loved Me
|1977
|Bond teams with Soviet agent Anya Amasova to stop Stromberg starting nuclear war from under the sea.
|Moonraker
|1979
|Bond investigates a hijacked space shuttle and finds Drax plotting to destroy humanity from orbit.
|For Your Eyes Only
|1981
|Bond races the Soviets to recover a sunken military communications system.
|Octopussy
|1983
|Bond uncovers a rogue Soviet general’s plan to detonate a nuclear bomb on a US base in Germany.
|A View to a Kill
|1985
|Bond foils Max Zorin’s scheme to destroy Silicon Valley.
A tougher, more serious take, closer to Fleming’s novels.
|Film
|Year
|Storyline
|The Living Daylights
|1987
|Bond helps a Soviet general defect, then uncovers an arms dealer’s scheme.
|Licence to Kill
|1989
|Bond goes rogue to avenge his friend Felix Leiter and takes down drug lord Sanchez.
Brought polish and modern blockbuster energy to the post-Cold War era.
|Film
|Year
|Storyline
|GoldenEye
|1995
|Bond stops former ally Alec Trevelyan from using a satellite weapon.
|Tomorrow Never Dies
|1997
|Bond stops media baron Elliot Carver from provoking war between Britain and China.
|The World Is Not Enough
|1999
|Bond protects oil heiress Elektra King from terrorist Renard.
|Die Another Day
|2002
|After captivity in North Korea, Bond pursues Gustav Graves and his satellite weapon.
A reboot-era Bond with emotional depth and a physically brutal style.
|Film
|Year
|Storyline
|Casino Royale
|2006
|A newly promoted Bond bankrupts terrorist financier Le Chiffre at poker and falls for Vesper Lynd.
|Quantum of Solace
|2008
|Seeking answers after Vesper’s betrayal, Bond uncovers Dominic Greene’s plot to control Bolivia’s water.
|Skyfall
|2012
|A vengeful ex-agent attacks MI6, and Bond protects M at his Scottish family home.
|Spectre
|2015
|Bond follows a cryptic message to the Spectre organization and Blofeld, tied to his past.
|No Time to Die
|2021
|Retired Bond returns to rescue a scientist and face Safin’s bioweapon, reaching an emotional finale.
The “Batman” and “Odyssey” star will take over the role in the next 007 film from director Denis Villeneuve.
Amazon MGM released an image of him in a tuxedo with the line “James Bond will return.”
The title and story haven’t been revealed, and the film is reportedly aimed at a 2028 release, according to sources. Treat the date as unconfirmed.
Barry Nelson: the first on-screen Bond, in a 1954 TV version of Casino Royale.
David Niven: starred in the 1967 Casino Royale, a spoof outside the main series.