Cox said the response led him to expect a younger actor would get the role
Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has said he was turned down for the role of James Bond because he was "too old," days after Robert Pattinson, 40, was announced as the next 007.
Cox, 43, told Virgin Radio UK that he asked to audition for the part and contacted casting agents, but was told he did not fit the age range.
"Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it, I have to be fair," Cox said. "Next (month), I am going to be 44. How is 44 too old?"
Pattinson is three years younger than Cox.
Cox said the response led him to expect a younger actor would get the role. He had predicted either Jack Lowden, 36, of Apple TV's spy series Slow Horses, or Callum Turner, 36, who starred in David Freyne's Eternity last year.
Cox praises Pattinson
Cox praised Pattinson's career, noting that he has worked with several directors early on, before they became major filmmakers. "What an amazing career (Pattinson) has carved out," he said.
Pattinson's recent films include Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Lance Oppenheim's Primetime. He next appears as the villain Scytale in Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, due in cinemas on December 18.
Oldest Bond casting in 30 years
Pattinson is the oldest actor cast as Bond since Pierce Brosnan, who was 42 when he took the role three decades ago. Daniel Craig was 38 when he debuted in Casino Royale in 2006.
Amazon executive chair Jeff Bezos, whose company took creative control of the franchise last year, said at a recent Silicon Valley event that he and director Denis Villeneuve were also initially looking for a younger actor. Bezos said the search started with a large pool of candidates and was narrowed to five finalists. Each of them went through three separate screen tests, and these were not quick self-tapes. The actors performed in full costume, on built sets, and opposite other cast members, in what Bezos called a traditional approach to screen-testing.
Bezos, director Denis Villeneuve and the franchise’s other decision-makers spent a few hours reviewing all the footage. Bezos praised every finalist, but said Pattinson’s tests stood out.
He also admitted that he and Villeneuve went in with a mild reservation about Pattinson. Their concern was that he was already a star, and they had wondered whether a less familiar face might suit the role better. Bezos said that worry disappeared once they watched the tests, and that the group agreed on him straight away. “Initially, I’d say we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous. We thought maybe we should have someone a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious he’s James Bond,”said Pattinson's audition persuaded them.
Nevertheless, the announcement has split opinion, though Villeneuve has noted that Bond fans have pushed back against new casting before. Craig faced a similar backlash when he was chosen for Casino Royale in 2006, with critics arguing he was too blond and not tall enough to play 007. He went on to hold the role for 15 years and five films, finishing with No Time to Die in 2021.
Pattinson's debut as Bond is expected to reach cinemas in 2028.