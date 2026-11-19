Robert Pattinson joins the exclusive Bond club with Brosnan's blessing
Robert Pattinson got a personal welcome from a former 007, who also happens to be his old on-screen dad.
Pierce Brosnan, 73, took to Instagram on Wednesday to greet Pattinson, 40, after Amazon MGM named him the next James Bond. Brosnan predicted his successor would be “magnificent” and signed off in Irish with “Grá mór,” which means “great love.” "Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent."
The pair have history. In the 2010 drama Remember Me, Brosnan played Pattinson’s father, and he looked back on the shoot with clear affection. He said he had enjoyed watching the younger actor build an impressive career since then, and urged him to savour the experience.
Brosnan knows the job well. He wore the tuxedo four times, in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).
He wasn’t the only Bond alumnus to reach out. George Lazenby, whose single outing came in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, posted a video calling the role the most exclusive club going. He also teased Pattinson with a nod to his own famous fourth-wall-breaking line, wondering whether the newcomer would get his own “other fella” moment.
Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play Ian Fleming’s spy on screen. The others are Sean Connery, Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Brosnan and Daniel Craig. In his own statement, he called the casting the honour of a lifetime and said “dream come true” didn’t go far enough.
Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the film, thanked the other actors who auditioned before saying only one could take the part. He praised Pattinson for combining classic 007 qualities with something entirely new.
According to Jeff Bezos, Pattinson’s fame nearly counted against him. Bezos said the team had initially leaned towards a less familiar face, but the screen test settled the matter. Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult were also reportedly in contention.
For Pattinson, it’s one more franchise for the shelf. Twilight, Harry Potter, Dune and The Batman already sit alongside indie favourites such as Good Time, The Lighthouse and Mickey 17.