'I always like people that like me,' Trump said, on hearing the announcement
A request for a quick opinion on Hollywood's newest James Bond turned into a short reading session at the Oval Office on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump paused to go through printed articles about Robert Pattinson before wishing the actor good luck, The New York Post reported.
A question before the verdict
Asked by reporters about Pattinson's casting, Trump did not answer right away. He first had an aide fetch press coverage of the actor, and before looking through it, he wanted to know where the new 007 stood politically.
"Is James Bond conservative? Natalie," he called out through the open Oval Office door to aide Natalie Harper, according to the Post.
Once he had the articles in front of him, the president's view of the actor appeared to take shape. "I always like people that like me," Trump said.
Some of the coverage included complimentary remarks Pattinson had made about him, which seemed to please the president. "That's cute. He says nice things," Trump said.
A 2012 post resurfaces
The stack of printouts also included a reminder of Trump's earlier interest in Pattinson's personal life. Among the articles was a tweet he posted in 2012, when Pattinson was dating his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart.
That year, the relationship made headlines after Stewart was photographed with filmmaker Rupert Sanders. Trump, then a reality TV star, posted about the couple several times on social media and kept commenting even after they briefly reconciled. The two later split for good.
Reading the old post aloud, Trump said, as per the Post: "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again, just watch."
He then dismissed it with a brief remark: "This was a long time ago."
The seventh 007
Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond last week, becoming the seventh actor to play the British secret agent and ending months of speculation over who would inherit the role.
Several other actors had reportedly been considered, according to Variety, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Harry Styles.