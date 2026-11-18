Jeff Bezos reveals role in Robert Pattinson's 007 casting after intense screen tests
Being one of the most recognisable actors in the world almost counted against Robert Pattinson in the race to become the next James Bond. It took a series of full-dress screen tests to change the minds of the people choosing him, and one of those people was Jeff Bezos.
The Amazon founder has confirmed he played a central role in picking Pattinson for 007, a casting that was made public on Monday. Speaking at a Silicon Valley event, as reported by Associated Press, Bezos said he had been “heavily involved” in a selection process that came down to a final viewing session last Friday.
From a shortlist of five to one clear choice
Bezos said the search started with a large pool of candidates and was narrowed to five finalists. Each of them went through three separate screen tests, and these were not quick self-tapes. The actors performed in full costume, on built sets, and opposite other cast members, in what Bezos called a traditional approach to screen-testing.
On Friday, Bezos, director Denis Villeneuve and the franchise’s other decision-makers spent a few hours reviewing all the footage. Bezos praised every finalist, but said Pattinson’s tests stood out.
He also admitted that he and Villeneuve went in with a mild reservation about Pattinson. Their concern was that he was already a star, and they had wondered whether a less familiar face might suit the role better. Bezos said that worry disappeared once they watched the tests, and that the group agreed on him straight away. “Initially, I’d say we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous. We thought maybe we should have someone a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious he’s James Bond,”
Why Amazon has a say
Bezos’s involvement reflects how much of the franchise Amazon now controls. The company bought Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $8.5 billion in 2022, and it reportedly spent about $1 billion more last year to take creative control of Bond.
What Villeneuve was looking for
Before the announcement, Villeneuve described his ideal Bond in an interview with GQ. He wanted an actor who could be believable as a cold-blooded killer, with intensity and anger visible in his eyes. He also listed:
strong screen presence, charm and a certain sensual pull
a dark sense of humour and physical strength
calm under pressure
the look of someone who is always a step ahead of everyone else
He was also realistic about how much the decision belonged to him. He said he would lead the casting, but that the choice would need sign-off from many people. He joked that the list included the pope, his mother, and his brother, who apparently has firm views on the subject. He predicted that whoever he picked, some fans would be thrilled and others disappointed.
A Dune clash slowed things down
Villeneuve’s schedule helped stretch out the search. He told GQ that the offer to direct Bond arrived just two weeks before he was due to begin Dune: Part Three. He said he was ecstatic about the offer, but he had to tell the producers they would need to wait.
The two projects are now linked. Pattinson plays the villain Scytale in Dune: Part Three, so Villeneuve had already seen him at work before the Bond tests. That film opens in cinemas on December 18.
A familiar backlash
Pattinson’s casting has drawn mixed reactions, but Villeneuve has pointed out that this is nothing new for Bond. When Daniel Craig was cast for Casino Royale in 2006, critics complained he was too short and too blond for the part. Craig went on to play 007 for 15 years across five films, ending with No Time to Die in 2021.
Pattinson’s first outing as Bond is expected in cinemas in 2028.