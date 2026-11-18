He also admitted that he and Villeneuve went in with a mild reservation about Pattinson. Their concern was that he was already a star, and they had wondered whether a less familiar face might suit the role better. Bezos said that worry disappeared once they watched the tests, and that the group agreed on him straight away. “Initially, I’d say we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous. We thought maybe we should have someone a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious he’s James Bond,”