Nick Jonas offers glimpse into life with Priyanka Chopra, hugs daughter Malti Marie backstage

The post comes during a full few weeks for the couple. Priyanka recently stepped out at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, and the family has been travelling for her work. They were recently photographed landing in Hyderabad together as filming resumed on SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, in which Priyanka stars. More recently, the family celebrated Dussehra with a puja at home. Nick wore traditional Indian clothes, and Malti stole the show in a “Jai Mata Di” scarf and bangles.