Nick Jonas offers glimpse into life with Priyanka Chopra, hugs daughter Malti Marie backstage

Nick Jonas balances stardom and fatherhood in touching Instagram post
If you want to know what a week in Nick Jonas’s life looks like, his latest Instagram post is a good place to start. There are packed concert stages, a cup of coffee, a sheet face mask, and his favourite co-stars at home: wife Priyanka Chopra and their four-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.
He captioned the carousel with just four words: “I am on one.”
Several frames show him performing with his brothers and bandmates, Joe and Kevin Jonas, during a run of back-to-back shows. Others are much quieter. In one, Nick is enjoying a slow morning with coffee. In another, he’s in the middle of a skincare session with a face mask on, a light behind-the-scenes moment that fans clearly enjoyed.
The photos that got the most attention were the family ones. One shows Nick and Priyanka, and another frame of the set shows Nick holding Malti.
The post comes during a full few weeks for the couple. Priyanka recently stepped out at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, and the family has been travelling for her work. They were recently photographed landing in Hyderabad together as filming resumed on SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, in which Priyanka stars. More recently, the family celebrated Dussehra with a puja at home. Nick wore traditional Indian clothes, and Malti stole the show in a “Jai Mata Di” scarf and bangles.
Nick and Priyanka are one of the most closely followed cross-cultural couples in entertainment. Their story reportedly began with a few messages on social media in 2016. They made their first high-profile joint appearance at the 2017 Met Gala, where they arrived together as guests of Ralph Lauren.
Things moved quickly after that. Nick proposed in mid-2018, around Priyanka’s 36th birthday. That December, the couple married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, with two ceremonies over consecutive days. One was a Christian wedding, honouring Nick’s background. The other was a traditional Hindu ceremony, honouring Priyanka’s. The celebrations became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the decade.
Their roughly ten-year age gap drew a lot of commentary at the time. The couple has mostly laughed it off, and in the years since, they have often spoken publicly about supporting each other’s careers in music and film.
Malti Marie: the family’s centre
In January 2022, the couple announced that they had welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Her early arrival meant a difficult start: she spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home around Mother’s Day that year. Priyanka has since described those months as some of the hardest of their lives.
Malti now regularly appears on her parents’ social media. She has been seen backstage at Jonas Brothers shows, on her mother’s film sets, and at family celebrations in India and the US.