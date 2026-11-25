Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti bonds with wildlife in heartwarming photos
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying some memorable mother-daughter moments in Australia, and her latest social media post has captured the internet’s attention. The actress proudly called her daughter, Malti Marie, the “bravest girl” after the little one fearlessly petted a giant anaconda during their visit to Australia Zoo.
Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos from the wildlife-filled outing, offering fans a glimpse into their special day. One particularly striking photograph showed Malti sitting close to the enormous snake and gently reaching out to touch it under the careful supervision of zoo staff.
Dressed in a pretty white floral dress and pink shoes, Malti appeared completely unfazed by the giant reptile. Sharing the adorable moment, Priyanka captioned the picture, “The bravest girl..”
The mother-daughter duo explored several other animal encounters during their visit. Priyanka was photographed holding Malti beside a rhinoceros and feeding a giraffe alongside her daughter. Malti also got an opportunity to interact with a smaller reptile under the guidance of the zoo's experienced staff.
The fun continued as Priyanka posed with playful lemurs climbing around her. Another heartwarming picture captured the actress crouching beside Malti as they spent time with a kangaroo.
Sharing the photo collection, Priyanka described the experience as “The kind of day you just want to bottle up.” She also thanked actor Russell Crowe for helping make the visit possible and thanked Terri Irwin for the warm welcome at Australia Zoo.
The actress further remembered legendary wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, noting that his passion and love for animals could still be felt throughout the zoo.
Meanwhile, Priyanka is in Australia filming her upcoming science-fiction action thriller Bluefly, starring Russell Crowe and directed by Nimrod Antal. The actress continues to balance her professional commitments with precious family moments.