Mary Kom says Priyanka Chopra's biopic showed 'only 10 per cent' of her struggle, rules out sequel

Her stay in the house had its difficulties. After a strong start, she struggled with the strategic side of the game and mostly kept out of fights, which led to criticism that she wasn’t contributing enough. Kom said the language barrier hurt her: her limited Hindi sometimes made her statements sound wrong, and she felt some contestants exploited that. She described feeling disrespected at times, including during an argument with Uditi and a remark by Mahhi that upset her. In the end, she said, she understood that provoking others was part of the game, and she chose not to play it that way.