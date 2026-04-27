Biryani, watermelon under probe after 4 deaths in Mumbai

Vomiting, diarrhoea within hours; probe into possible contamination
Dubai: Four members of a family — a 40-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife, and their two daughters aged 16 and 13 — have died in a suspected case of food poisoning in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, police said on Monday.
According to Mumbai Police, the incident dates back to the night of April 25, when nine family members, including close relatives, gathered for dinner around 10:30pm. After the meal, the relatives left, while the four victims returned home. Between 1am and 1:30am, they reportedly consumed watermelon.
By early morning, around 5:30 to 6am on April 26, all four began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting and loose motions. They were initially attended to by a family doctor before being rushed to JJ Hospital as their condition worsened, according to Indo-Asian News Service.
Despite medical intervention, the younger daughter died at approximately 10:15am, followed by the mother and elder daughter during treatment. The father succumbed later that night around 10:30pm.
Post-mortem examinations have been conducted, but the final cause of death will be confirmed only after histopathological reports (tissue analysis) are received. An Accidental Death (AD) case has been registered at JJ Marg Police Station.
The deceased have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13). Preliminary findings suggest the family had eaten biryani before consuming watermelon later in the night, though officials said the exact cause of the suspected poisoning remains under investigation.
Police said food samples, including a partially eaten piece of watermelon, along with biological samples, have been sent for forensic and laboratory analysis. Authorities have not ruled out contamination or the presence of toxic substances, NDTV reported.