IAS officer highlights family challenges behind his advice to avoid civil services
Dubai: For many young Indians, becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is a dream. But Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe reportedly has a different message for his own children: consider a career outside the civil services.
The 2005-batch IAS officer reportedly shared his views during an interview in Pimpri-Chinchwad, saying he would prefer his children to explore entrepreneurship or public leadership, according to a report published by Indian Masterminds on October 19, 2026.
His perspective comes after a 21-year career marked by around 25 transfers, with frequent relocations affecting not only his work but also his family's life.
Mundhe's postings across Maharashtra have required repeated relocations, forcing his family to adapt to new cities, schools, and routines.
One detail illustrates the impact on his children: his son reportedly changed schools six times before reaching Class 5.
During a Business Today Summit, Mundhe discussed the challenges his family faced because of his transfers, including the adjustments his wife had to make around his postings.
For children, repeatedly changing schools can mean leaving behind friends, familiar teachers and established routines. The experience highlights a less visible side of a civil service career, often associated with prestige, authority, and job security.
His reported advice does not necessarily reflect a rejection of public service. Instead, it suggests he wants his children to consider different ways to contribute to society.
According to Indian Masterminds, Mundhe believes young people can use their knowledge, energy and abilities to pursue opportunities beyond traditional career paths. He favours entrepreneurship and public leadership as alternatives.
Tukaram Mundhe is a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, known for his strict administrative approach and a career marked by frequent transfers.
He took charge as Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration Commissioner in May 2026 and has since overseen a crackdown on food adulteration and safety violations. In October, the department seized 74,612kg of edible oil worth Rs12.9 million during inspections at 25 establishments across five districts, amid concerns over suspected substandard quality and labelling violations. The FDA has also stepped up action against adulterated dairy products, unsafe food and banned products
Over the years, his administrative career has made him a recognised figure in Maharashtra's bureaucracy.
His reported comments offer a personal perspective on the demands of a career that many Indian families aspire to. While the IAS offers opportunities to influence public policy and administration, frequent transfers can also affect family stability, children's education and everyday life.
For young people considering the civil services, Mundhe's experience raises a broader question: how should career ambitions be weighed against the impact they may have on family life?