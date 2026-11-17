Guinness World Records highlighted her achievement on its social media platforms
Dubai: An Indian medical student has combined academic ambition with sporting excellence, setting a new benchmark in limbo skating. Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma from Umred, Maharashtra, completed a 50-metre course in just 6.86 seconds, improving on her own previous performance and attracting fresh attention from Guinness World Records.
The remarkable attempt took place on October 8, 2026, on Umred-Sev Road in Maharashtra. Shrishti skated beneath a series of progressively lowered horizontal poles, keeping her body close to the ground while maintaining her balance and speed. She completed the challenging course without touching the poles or the ground.
Guinness World Records highlighted her 6.86-second achievement on its social media platforms on November 17, describing it as the fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50 metres.
Her latest performance improves on the 7.46 seconds she recorded in 2025. She had previously achieved a time of 6.94 seconds in 2023, making her latest attempt another significant milestone in her record-breaking journey.
Beyond her achievements on roller skates, Shrishti has also pursued her academic ambitions. After qualifying for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), she secured admission to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Nagpur to study MBBS.
Balancing medical studies with the discipline required for competitive skating has been a defining part of her journey.
Shrishti has also used her sporting achievements to promote girls' education and empowerment through the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and the Save a Girl Child initiative.
She believes girls should receive equal opportunities and encouragement to demonstrate their abilities. Her record attempts are intended to inspire young women to pursue their ambitions, whether in education or sport.
Her journey reflects years of practice, determination and family support. From setting records as a young skater to pursuing a career in medicine, Shrishti continues to demonstrate that sporting excellence and academic achievement can go hand in hand.