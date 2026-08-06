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Meet Tukaram Mundhe, the IAS officer transferred 25 times

As FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's crackdown turns him into a social media hero

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Meet Tukaram Mundhe, the IAS officer transferred 25 times
X/Tukaram Mundhe

Dubai: Few Indian bureaucrats have seen as many transfers as IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe. Yet, despite being moved around repeatedly, the Maharashtra-cadre officer has built a reputation as one of the country's most uncompromising administrators.

The 2005-batch IAS officer has reportedly been transferred around 25 times in the past two decades, a record many attribute to his strict enforcement of rules and unwillingness to bow to political or administrative pressure.

Now serving as Maharashtra's Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mundhe has once again grabbed public attention with an aggressive statewide food safety campaign.

Since taking charge in May, the FDA has carried out more than 1,100 inspections across Maharashtra, targeting restaurants, food manufacturers and distributors accused of violating hygiene and food safety norms. Authorities say the drive has resulted in the seizure of adulterated food worth crores of rupees, suspension of dozens of licences and action against organised gutkha networks.

Mundhe has also ordered a ban on the sale of junk food and soft drinks in and around school campuses to promote healthier eating habits among children. The directive is part of a broader effort to strengthen food safety standards across the state.

His no-nonsense approach has earned him the nickname "Singham" among supporters. At the same time, critics argue that his uncompromising style has led to friction with politicians, traders and even sections of the bureaucracy. Some recent enforcement actions have also come under judicial scrutiny, with the Bombay High Court urging authorities to ensure balanced implementation of food safety regulations.

Despite the controversies, Mundhe remains one of Maharashtra's most recognisable civil servants. For many citizens, his long list of transfers has become a symbol of an officer determined to enforce the law, regardless of the consequences.

Mundhe's latest crackdown has led to the temporary closure or suspension of licences of several iconic Mumbai eateries, clubs and bakeries, including Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Shalimar Restaurant, K. Rustom & Co., Cricket Club of India, Willingdon Sports Club, Juhu Gymkhana and other establishments after FDA inspections allegedly uncovered serious hygiene and food safety violations. The inspections found issues ranging from pest infestations and poor sanitation to improper food storage and missing compliance records. While many establishments have since begun corrective measures, the campaign has reignited debate over food safety standards in one of India's biggest culinary hubs.

The strict enforcement drive has also found support from several prominent voices. Industrialist Harsh Goenka publicly praised Mundhe on social media, calling him an example of an officer who puts public interest above all else. Goenka noted that despite being transferred about 25 times in two decades, Mundhe has remained steadfast in enforcing the law and described him as "an honest officer India needs more of." The endorsement has further boosted public support for the IAS officer's no-compromise approach to governance.

However, some of the enforcement actions have faced legal scrutiny, with the Bombay High Court questioning the immediate suspension of licences in certain cases and directing the FDA to apply food safety rules uniformly across both private and government-run establishments.

 With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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