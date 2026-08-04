Regulator cites unverifiable purity claims and seeks a compliance report within 15 days
Dubai: India’s food safety regulator has ordered Dabur India to immediately stop selling food products carrying misleading “100%” claims, including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee and coconut milk.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said products sold on Dabur’s website carried phrases including “100% Natural”, “100% Pure”, “100% Purity Guaranteed” and “100% Organic”.
The regulator described the claims as ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers, adding that they violated India’s advertising and claims regulations.
Dabur India shares were down 4.23% at 12.38pm Dubai time on Tuesday.
The prohibition covers honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other food products carrying similar claims.
Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed using the claim “100% Purity”, which the regulator said was not permitted for compound foods.
FSSAI also said Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo without valid organic endorsement from the regulator.
The Jaivik Bharat mark is used to identify certified organic food products in India.
FSSAI said Dabur had failed to take satisfactory corrective action despite an earlier notice directing it to discontinue the misleading claims.
The regulator has asked the company to submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days.