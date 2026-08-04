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India’s food regulator halts Dabur product sales over ‘100%’ claims

Regulator cites unverifiable purity claims and seeks a compliance report within 15 days

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dabur India to hike prices by up to 4 pc, cut pack sizes amid rising input costs
Dabur India to hike prices by up to 4 pc, cut pack sizes amid rising input costs

Dubai: India’s food safety regulator has ordered Dabur India to immediately stop selling food products carrying misleading “100%” claims, including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee and coconut milk.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said products sold on Dabur’s website carried phrases including “100% Natural”, “100% Pure”, “100% Purity Guaranteed” and “100% Organic”.

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The regulator described the claims as ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers, adding that they violated India’s advertising and claims regulations.

Dabur India shares were down 4.23% at 12.38pm Dubai time on Tuesday.

Products covered by the order

The prohibition covers honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other food products carrying similar claims.

Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed using the claim “100% Purity”, which the regulator said was not permitted for compound foods.

FSSAI also said Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo without valid organic endorsement from the regulator.

The Jaivik Bharat mark is used to identify certified organic food products in India.

Dabur given 15 days to report action

FSSAI said Dabur had failed to take satisfactory corrective action despite an earlier notice directing it to discontinue the misleading claims.

The regulator has asked the company to submit an Action Taken Report within 15 days.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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