Avoid surprises at the airport - These items Indian travellers can’t bring on flights
Dubai: When travelling to the UAE or to any other country, it is important to check the list of restricted or banned items before you start packing. Like other countries, the UAE has regulations on what can and cannot be brought in, including certain foods, vapes, e-cigarettes, and medication.
In addition, airlines and aviation authorities in the UAE enforce strict rules on carrying batteries, power banks, drones, and flammable items, as these are considered safety hazards and are severely restricted.
For many Indian expatriates returning to the UAE after the summer break, or visitors travelling from India to the UAE, it is common to bring home-made or locally sourced delicacies. However, Indian airlines must follow the guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), meaning that some items are restricted and, in some cases, banned.
While certain goods may be permitted in checked baggage, they may not be allowed in your carry-on luggage. Some of these items are restricted because they have a high oil content or are easily combustible in the air.
Copra (dried coconut) – Prohibited
Coconut crushed (dry coconut) – Prohibited
All spices in powder/physical form, including chilli – Carry-on: No Check-in: Yes
Coconut – Carry-on: No, Check-in: Yes
Coconut crushed (green tissue) – Allowed in both carry-on and check-in
Ghee (clarified butter) / cooking oil – Allowed in both. Note: Allowed in cabin baggage as per LAG restrictions; in checked baggage, the quantity is limited to 5 kg/l per passenger.
Pickle – Allowed in both. Note: Chilli pickle is only allowed in checked-in baggage.
Personal food can be brought into the UAE’s borders, but there are restrictions on certain types and quantities. According to Dubai Customs, items such as paan (betel leaves) or cooked food items are not allowed into the UAE.
Other restricted items
In addition to food and medication restrictions, Indian travellers flying to the UAE should also be aware that certain items are prohibited or restricted in baggage, including:
Poppy seeds
Cricket bats, skateboards and fishing rods
Measuring tapes
Toy guns and imitation weapons
Bows and arrows
Weapons and weapon replicas
Knives with blades measuring 6 cm or longer
Explosives and ammunition, including fireworks and firecrackers
All travellers carrying controlled medication into the UAE must apply for approval through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) website before making the trip.
Check with your doctor to confirm whether your prescribed medication is controlled. You must also carry the prescription for the quantity of medicine you are bringing into the UAE.
For all other medication (prescriptions for uncontrolled medication and over-the-counter medicines), prior approval from MoHAP is not required.
Travellers to the UAE are strongly advised to familiarise themselves with what medications they can and cannot bring into the country. Contact the nearest UAE embassy or consulate for advice if you are considering taking medications or other drugs into the UAE.
Here is a link to all the UAE missions abroad and their contact details: www.mofa.gov.ae/en/missions/uae-missions-abroad.
Narcotic drugs and illegal substances
The UAE strictly prohibits passengers from bringing narcotic drugs and illegal substances into the country. Items such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, poppy seeds, and hallucinogenic pills are banned and cannot be carried in luggage.
Travellers should not attempt to carry any narcotic or psychotropic substances unless they have the required approvals for authorised medical use. The UAE has strict regulations on controlled substances, and certain medicines containing controlled ingredients require prior approval before travel.
Important note: This article is for informational purposes only. Always check with your airline before travelling if you are unsure about carrying certain items or medication, as customs and aviation regulations can be updated at any time.
This article was published on August 08, 2025 and has been updated since.