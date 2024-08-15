Dubai: Planning a trip to Dubai? Be aware of the restrictions on certain items you cannot bring on your flight. These include specific foods, medications, and a range of other goods. To avoid any inconvenience or issues, here’s what travellers need to know about items banned by UAE customs authorities.

Restricted vs banned items in the UAE

Before you start packing, you need to understand the difference between restricted and banned items. Restricted goods are those goods the import or export of which is restricted under the provisions of the Common Customs Law or any other regulation and they need prior approval from the authorities concerned.

Whereas banned goods are those whose import and export is banned under the Common Customs Law of the GCC States or any other law or regulation applicable in the UAE.

Banned items

1. Controlled or recreational drugs and narcotic substances

This includes all kinds of narcotic drugs. It also includes controlled medication, if it exceeds a certain quantity.

To find out which controlled substances are prohibited in the UAE, visit this link - u.ae/en/information-and-services/health-and-fitness/drugs-and-controlled-medicines/ and scroll down until you see the document for 'List of controlled medicines'. Download the document and search for the medication. You will find out if it is banned or you need to carry an allowed quantity, prescription, medical report and import permit.

For example, cannabis, methylfentanyl, and opium are prohibited with travellers to the UAE.

What are controlled medicines?

According to the official website of the UAE government - u.ae, controlled drugs are those that, if not used responsibly, can lead to addiction and have the potential to be abused by individuals. Narcotic, psychotropic and other controlled drugs or medicines of class A or B are neither freely available in the UAE, nor can they be freely imported into the country. They fall under the controlled/restricted items' category.

You must have a permit to bring controlled medication

All travellers carrying controlled medication into the UAE must apply for approval through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) website. This should be completed before making the trip.

ALSO READ: How to get a permit to import medicines for personal use in the UAE

Important note: Before you leave for the airport

Check with your doctor - Before you travel, you must check with your doctor to confirm if your prescribed medication is controlled or not. You must also carry a valid prescription of the medicine.

Contact the UAE embassy in your country - Travellers to the UAE are also strongly advised to familiarise themselves with what medications they can and cannot bring into the country. Contact the nearest embassy or consulate of the UAE for advice if they are considering taking medications or other drugs into the UAE. Here is a link to all the UAE missions abroad and their contact details - https://www.mofa.gov.ae/en/missions/uae-missions-abroad.

2. Certain food items

Personal food is allowed to be imported through the country’s borders with a restriction on specific types and quantities. According to Dubai Customs, items like paan or betel leaves or cooked food items are not allowed into the UAE.

3. Other items

Other banned items include:

• Crude Ivory and Rhinoceros horn

• Gambling tools and machineries

• Items used in black magic, witchcraft or sorcery

• Publications and artwork that contradict or challenge Islamic teachings and values

• Counterfeit currency

• Nylon fishing nets

• Three layered fishing nets

• Used, reconditioned and inlaid tyres

• Original engravings, prints, lithographs, sculpture and statues in any material

Declaring money

Passengers travelling to and from the UAE must declare cash, personal goods, jewellery and other precious stones exceeding Dh60,000 by filling out a disclosure form online, according to the the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

You can do so by using the Afseh website - declare.customs.ae, or the ‘Afseh’ mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices. According to ICP, all incoming and outgoing passengers, who are 18 years of age or older, should declare personal items they possess - whether it is in cash, cheques or precious jewellery - only if it is worth more than Dh60,000.