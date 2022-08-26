Dubai: If you are undergoing treatment for a health issue, ensuring that you have medication that suits your needs is critical. As a UAE resident, not only do you have the option to purchase medicines from various pharmacies in the UAE, you can also import medicine from outside the country if needed.

However, residents are required to get a permit from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in order to bring in medicine. The permit is required for both ‘controlled’ and ‘semi-controlled’ medication.

Here is how you can apply for a permit if you wish to bring in medicines to that UAE for personal use.

What is the permit for?

The permit is issued by MOHAP to allow residents to import medicines for personal use.

According to MOHAP, the service is available for narcotic, controlled and semi-controlled drugs and is not mandatory for other drugs. When applying for the permit, you need to provide details not just of the medicine, but also of the treatment that you are receiving. This includes documents like the medical report issued by the health facility in which you are being treated, documented by the health authority in the country in which you received treatment, or by the embassy, or any authority approved for documentation in that country. Also, this report should not have been issued more than a year ago.

Once the permit is issued, it is valid for use for two months. Also, it is important to note that the permit is valid to be used only once, which means that you cannot use the same approval multiple times to bring medicine into the UAE.

Documents required

In order to apply for the online service, you need to ensure you have the following documents at hand:

- A copy of the prescription in your name, issued not more than three months ago.

- A medical report from the health facility in which the patient is treated, authenticated by the health authority in the country. This report should have been issued within the past year.

- Copy of Emirates ID or passport.

- Copy of the Passport.

How to apply for the import permit

In order to complete the service ‘Issue of Permit to Import Medicines for Personal Use’, follow these steps:

- Visit the link: https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/issue-of-permit-to-import-medicines-for-personal-use

- Click on ‘Start service’.

- You will be asked to sign in using your MOHAP account or through the UAE Pass. To create a MOHAP account, follow these steps:

o click on ‘Register Now’.

o Enter your username, email address and password.

o Choose your account type as ‘individual’ and enter the Captcha code for verification.

o Click on ‘Create account’.

You will then receive an email with an activation link. Once you click on the link, you may be asked to enter additional details to complete your profile, including your address, Emirates ID details and contact information. Once you have filled in all the mandatory fields, you can then access the services provided on the MOHAP website.

Alternatively, you can also log in using the UAE Pass. If you don’t already have an account, signing up for the UAE Pass is extremely easy, as long as you have your Emirates ID, and allows you to access online government services across departments. To know more about how you can set up your UAE Pass account read our detailed guide here.

- Once you have logged in and set up your profile, you will be redirected to your personal dashboard. Click on ‘New application’ and under ‘medical product’, select ‘certificate’. You will then get the option for ‘traveler/personal medications permission’.

- Click on ‘Create application’.

- Select the country you are importing the medicine from. Next, select the duration for which you will need the medication. According to the MOHAP call centre, the quantity of the medicine should not be for more than one month for controlled medicines and not more than three months for non-controlled medicines.

- Next, add details of the medical product, including the medicine’s trade name, strength, generic name or active ingredient (to be selected from a drowndown menu), number of boxes or bottles you are planning to carry or import, the size of the medicine pack, and the total quantity.

- Next, add the documents as attachments to support your request. This would include the documents listed above.

- Next, review your application, with the details of the medicines and their quantities.

- Click on ‘Submit’.

Once you submit your request, you will receive a response from MOHAP within three working days.

If you face any issues with the service, you can also reach out to MOHAP through their call centre for assistance. The 24x7 hotline is 800 111 11. You can also email MOHAP with queries related to your request for bringing in medication on the following email address: import.export@mohap.gov.ae

Cost