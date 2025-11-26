Days after a massive fake ‘Nandini’ ghee racket was uncovered in Bengaluru, police on Wednesday arrested the alleged masterminds — a couple identified as Shivakumar and Ramya — who were running a full-fledged illegal manufacturing unit producing counterfeit ghee under the popular ‘Nandini’ brand of the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF), according to an NDTV report.