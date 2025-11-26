CCB seizes over 8,000 litres of adulterated ghee and high-end machinery in Bengaluru bust
Days after a massive fake ‘Nandini’ ghee racket was uncovered in Bengaluru, police on Wednesday arrested the alleged masterminds — a couple identified as Shivakumar and Ramya — who were running a full-fledged illegal manufacturing unit producing counterfeit ghee under the popular ‘Nandini’ brand of the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF), according to an NDTV report.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the unit and found high-end industrial machinery designed to mass-produce adulterated ghee.
Officials said the duo used advanced equipment to manufacture and package fake ‘Nandini’ ghee, exploiting the brand’s massive market demand across South India.
Earlier, four men involved in the daily operations of the racket had already been arrested.
The operation came to light after suspicious supply patterns led to internal audits at KMF. Acting on secret intelligence, a joint team from the CCB Special Investigation Squad and the KMF Vigilance Wing began tracking the network on November 14.
Investigators raided godowns, shops, and vehicles linked to Krishna Enterprises in Chamarajpet’s Nanjamba Agrahara, suspected to be the central supply hub.
During the crackdown, police intercepted a vehicle transporting pre-packaged adulterated ghee from Tamil Nadu. In total, authorities seized assets worth Rs1.26 crore, including:
8,136 litres of adulterated ghee valued at ₹56.95 lakh
Industrial machinery used for manufacturing
Coconut and palm oil used for blending
Five mobile phones
₹1.19 lakh in cash
Four Bolero goods vehicles worth ₹60 lakh
Officials have also sent samples for forensic testing to determine whether animal fat was mixed into the counterfeit ghee.
The investigation is ongoing, with police probing the wider supply chain and possible interstate links.
