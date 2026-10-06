Global Village Season 31: What Dh500 buys you – from rings to food feasts

Maximize your Dh500 with shopping, dining, and entertainment at Global Village
Dh500 at Global Village buys you a pavilion haul worth bragging about: a silver ring, a jar of Yemeni honey, a pinch of saffron and a hand-drawn portrait, with change left for luqaimat. Or skip the shopping entirely and eat your way through the Floating Market until your feet give out.
Season 31 opens on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 6pm and runs until May 2027 under the theme A More Wonderful World. Organisers have promised new attractions, and obviously, everyone's excited.
The question we set ourselves: You walk through the gate with a Dh500 notes. What's the best way to spend it?
Last season, a weekday ticket cost Dh25, while an any-day ticket cost Dh30. That would leave you with Dh475 or Dh470 to spend. This year, the ticket costs would be confirmed closer to the date.
Parking in the main zones was free, while attractions such as the Main Stage, parades and fireworks were included with entry.
Fireworks ran on Friday and Saturday nights at 9pm last season.
The pavilions are an easy place to spend your Dh500.
Last season, many rings and necklaces were priced around Dh50 to Dh100, although more elaborate pieces cost more.
You could put together a small jewellery haul with:
Turquoise rings from different stalls, last year was around Dh75.
Kuwaiti statement necklace – about Dh100
Egyptian evil-eye bracelet – about Dh50
Second stone ring – about Dh75
Jewellery total: about Dh300
That leaves roughly Dh170 for food or another souvenir.
Look around the Kuwait, Egypt, and Turkey pavilions for different styles, from colourful stone rings to silver filigree.
Prices can vary between stalls, so it is worth browsing before buying.
If souvenirs aren't your thing, spend the Dh500 on food to take home.
Yemeni honey is one of the biggest draws. Last season, prices ranged widely depending on the type and quality, with some spring honey selling for around Dh200 a kilo and Sidr honey starting at around Dh250.
You can also look for:
Za'atar and sumac at the Palestine pavilion
Cinnamon and cardamom at the Sri Lanka and India pavilions
Dates and spice blends at the Saudi Arabia pavilion
Saffron, pistachios and almonds at the Iran pavilion
One possible basket could be:
1kg Yemeni spring honey – about Dh200
500g Sidr honey – about Dh150
Za'atar, sumac and other pantry items – about Dh60
Total: about Dh410
That leaves a little room for saffron or another small purchase.
Honey prices can vary dramatically, so taste before buying and ask the stallholder about the type and origin.
If shopping isn't your priority, you can eat your way around Global Village.
Last season, Floating Market dishes ranged from around Dh5 to more than Dh100, so there was plenty of room to mix cheap bites with bigger dishes.
For two people, a possible food crawl could include:
Chicken sticks – Dh40
Butterfly shrimp – Dh45
Seafood Tom Yum – Dh60
Pad Thai or pineapple fried rice – Dh65
Grilled octopus – Dh30
Grilled prawn sticks – Dh50
Mussels – Dh95
Luqaimat and mango sticky rice – Dh60
Water – Dh4
Two weekday tickets – Dh50
Total: about Dh499
That is a lot of food for two people – and a good reason to share dishes.
For the souvenir hunter
Weekday entry – Dh25
Turquoise ring – Dh75
Kuwaiti necklace – Dh100
Yemeni honey – Dh200
Za'atar and other pantry items – Dh60
Food – Dh35
Total: Dh495
For the food lover
Two weekday tickets – Dh50
Chicken sticks – Dh40
Butterfly shrimp – Dh45
Tom Yum – Dh60
Pad Thai – Dh65
Prawn sticks – Dh50
Luqaimat – Dh35
Candied fruit or other sweeties – Dh30
Water – Dh4
Total: Dh379
That leaves more than Dh120 for another dish, souvenir or attraction.
For the shopper who likes a little of everything
Weekday entry – Dh25
Stone ring – Dh75
Small souvenir – Dh50
500g honey – Dh150
Spices – Dh60
Food – Dh100
Browse before buying. Don't buy the first ring, honey jar or souvenir you see. Prices can vary between stalls.
Go on a weekday. The ticket is cheaper based on last season's prices, and you may also avoid some of the weekend crowds.
Share food. Floating Market portions can be large enough to split, letting you try more dishes.
Look for the free entertainment. Fireworks, parades and stage shows were included with entry last season.
Keep some money aside. Global Village is designed for browsing, so you may find something you didn't plan to buy.