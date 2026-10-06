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Global Village Season 31: What Dh500 buys you – from rings to food feasts

Maximize your Dh500 with shopping, dining, and entertainment at Global Village

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
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Sizzling skewers and neon lights: Get a street food fix with these perfectly grilled squids packed with smoky, savoury flavour at Dubai's Global Village.
Sizzling skewers and neon lights: Get a street food fix with these perfectly grilled squids packed with smoky, savoury flavour at Dubai's Global Village.
Gulf News | Virendra Saklani

Dh500 at Global Village buys you a pavilion haul worth bragging about: a silver ring, a jar of Yemeni honey, a pinch of saffron and a hand-drawn portrait, with change left for luqaimat. Or skip the shopping entirely and eat your way through the Floating Market until your feet give out.

Season 31 opens on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 6pm and runs until May 2027 under the theme A More Wonderful World. Organisers have promised new attractions, and obviously, everyone's excited.

The question we set ourselves: You walk through the gate with a Dh500 notes. What's the best way to spend it?

First, pay for entry

Last season, a weekday ticket cost Dh25, while an any-day ticket cost Dh30. That would leave you with Dh475 or Dh470 to spend. This year, the ticket costs would be confirmed closer to the date.

Parking in the main zones was free, while attractions such as the Main Stage, parades and fireworks were included with entry.

Fireworks ran on Friday and Saturday nights at 9pm last season.

Option 1: Build a jewellery haul

The pavilions are an easy place to spend your Dh500.

Last season, many rings and necklaces were priced around Dh50 to Dh100, although more elaborate pieces cost more.

You could put together a small jewellery haul with:

  • Turquoise rings from different stalls, last year was around Dh75.

  • Kuwaiti statement necklace – about Dh100

  • Egyptian evil-eye bracelet – about Dh50

  • Second stone ring – about Dh75

Jewellery total: about Dh300

That leaves roughly Dh170 for food or another souvenir.

Look around the Kuwait, Egypt, and Turkey pavilions for different styles, from colourful stone rings to silver filigree.

Prices can vary between stalls, so it is worth browsing before buying.

Option 2: Fill your kitchen cupboards

If souvenirs aren't your thing, spend the Dh500 on food to take home.

Yemeni honey is one of the biggest draws. Last season, prices ranged widely depending on the type and quality, with some spring honey selling for around Dh200 a kilo and Sidr honey starting at around Dh250.

You can also look for:

  • Za'atar and sumac at the Palestine pavilion

  • Cinnamon and cardamom at the Sri Lanka and India pavilions

  • Dates and spice blends at the Saudi Arabia pavilion

  • Saffron, pistachios and almonds at the Iran pavilion

One possible basket could be:

  • 1kg Yemeni spring honey – about Dh200

  • 500g Sidr honey – about Dh150

  • Za'atar, sumac and other pantry items – about Dh60

Total: about Dh410

That leaves a little room for saffron or another small purchase.

Honey prices can vary dramatically, so taste before buying and ask the stallholder about the type and origin.

Option 3: Spend the Dh500 on food

If shopping isn't your priority, you can eat your way around Global Village.

Last season, Floating Market dishes ranged from around Dh5 to more than Dh100, so there was plenty of room to mix cheap bites with bigger dishes.

For two people, a possible food crawl could include:

  • Chicken sticks – Dh40

  • Butterfly shrimp – Dh45

  • Seafood Tom Yum – Dh60

  • Pad Thai or pineapple fried rice – Dh65

  • Grilled octopus – Dh30

  • Grilled prawn sticks – Dh50

  • Mussels – Dh95

  • Luqaimat and mango sticky rice – Dh60

  • Water – Dh4

  • Two weekday tickets – Dh50

Total: about Dh499

That is a lot of food for two people – and a good reason to share dishes.

Three ways to spend your Dh500

For the souvenir hunter

  • Weekday entry – Dh25

  • Turquoise ring – Dh75

  • Kuwaiti necklace – Dh100

  • Yemeni honey – Dh200

  • Za'atar and other pantry items – Dh60

  • Food – Dh35

Total: Dh495

For the food lover

  • Two weekday tickets – Dh50

  • Chicken sticks – Dh40

  • Butterfly shrimp – Dh45

  • Tom Yum – Dh60

  • Pad Thai – Dh65

  • Prawn sticks – Dh50

  • Luqaimat – Dh35

  • Candied fruit or other sweeties – Dh30

  • Water – Dh4

Total: Dh379

That leaves more than Dh120 for another dish, souvenir or attraction.

For the shopper who likes a little of everything

  • Weekday entry – Dh25

  • Stone ring – Dh75

  • Small souvenir – Dh50

  • 500g honey – Dh150

  • Spices – Dh60

  • Food – Dh100

How to make Dh500 go further

Browse before buying. Don't buy the first ring, honey jar or souvenir you see. Prices can vary between stalls.

Go on a weekday. The ticket is cheaper based on last season's prices, and you may also avoid some of the weekend crowds.

Share food. Floating Market portions can be large enough to split, letting you try more dishes.

Look for the free entertainment. Fireworks, parades and stage shows were included with entry last season.

Keep some money aside. Global Village is designed for browsing, so you may find something you didn't plan to buy.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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