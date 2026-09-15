We tend to talk about Global Village in terms of what you can eat, buy, photograph or ride. But a lot of what people actually remember has nothing to do with any of that. It's the first time your kid won a prize. The ridiculous souvenir your friend (mostly me) insisted on buying. The food you tried together. The photo you took under a particular pavilion. The parent who suddenly got excited about a caricature. The little box still sitting on your table, years later.