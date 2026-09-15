Why this open-air festival of flavours, rides and pavilions never feels the same twice
When I moved to the UAE in 2020, I kept hearing about Global Village. It was something everyone seemed to look forward to: The countdown for October would begin early, and my feeds would be flooded with the bright colours, and sights of candy, ice-creams and food.
Global Village was already part of our home, before I even knew what it was. On our table sat a little box made from soda caps, glued together into something bright and slightly absurd, where we kept our keys and wallet. My husband had picked it up on one of his visits. Considering I'm the type who gravitates toward anything colourful and a little unusual at a market stall, I remember looking at it and thinking: yes, I would have bought that too.
We finally made it in 2022. The first sight is hard to describe without sounding dramatic. Something like a fairytale castle rises ahead of you, and lights, music, colour and the architecture of dozens of pavilions all compete for your attention at once. China? Japan? Korea? Which one do you even walk into first? And that's before you've thought about food.
After several visits now, I think I finally understand why people keep coming back. Global Village is a joyful collection of small temptations. You eat, you buy, you photograph, and maybe even get sketched by an artist. And, there's something new every year.
Here are ten reasons it keeps pulling us back.
Global Village rewards wandering. You don't really need to know where you're going, not knowing might be half the fun.
One minute you're standing outside Egypt, and appreciating the Sphinx statue. A few minutes later you're staring up at China's dragon-inspired facade. Then Japan and Korea catch your eye, then another pavilion, another shop, another glowing corner you hadn't noticed before. Walking in a straight line starts to feel like a genuine challenge.
By day, you notice the architecture and the small details. By night, the pavilions glow, rides light up, and the lake and open spaces become part of the show. You can spend a whole evening simply wandering and still feel like you've done something.
This is where things get complicated, especially if you're a foodie. My first lesson at Global Village was simple: Pace yourself. It sounds obvious. It isn't.
You walk past a stall selling something that smells incredible. You buy it. Then you spot something else. Then there's dessert. Then a drink. Then somebody insists you absolutely have to try one more thing. Suddenly you've eaten dinner three times over.
Over the years we've worked our way through a dizzying spread, Japanese desserts, mango sticky rice, and fluffy cakes, shawarma, seafood, and the now-familiar Natsu cubes: crispy potatoes topped with sauces and crushed Takis. You can sit down for a proper meal or just eat as you walk, grazing your way from one stall to the next.
The specialities that I've enjoyed, and as they've been a part of Season 30, there isn't much reason to doubt that they won't be in Season 31.
Luqaimat — golden, crisp, usually drenched in date syrup. One of those snacks that can lure you toward a stall before you've even admitted you're hungry. This was only for around Dh25.
Candied fruit — glossy strawberries and grapes under a crunchy sugar shell. It's become one of the more recognisable Global Village treats, and yes, it photographs almost as well as it tastes. These were for around Dh30.
Natsu cubes — crispy potatoes, sauce, crushed Takis. If you like your snacks loud, this is your lane.
Mochi and Japanese desserts — the Japan area is a dangerous place for anyone who tells themselves they just want to look around.
The Floating Market — This is where you'll find seafood, Thai dishes and other Asian favourites. Prices varied by dish, but these were some of the options and prices I came across last season:
Chicken stick: Dh5
Butterfly shrimp: Dh45
Tom Yum soup: Dh45–Dh60, depending on the protein
Pineapple fried rice or Pad Thai: Dh65
Mussels, 15 pieces: Dh95
Grilled octopus, two pieces: Dh30
Grilled prawn sticks: Dh25 each
Prices are based on Season 30 and are included as a rough guide. Check the latest prices at Global Village when Season 31 opens.
I'm not sure anyone walks into Global Village intending to buy exactly what they eventually leave with. That's kind of the point.
You go into one pavilion for a specific reason and come out carrying something completely unrelated. I've spent more time than I'd like to admit browsing the spice stalls at the Yemen Pavilion. We've picked up shiny rings and necklaces, wandered the Africa Pavilion, and stopped to admire China's endless rows of Lucky Cats while vaguely considering a tea set.
I've also come home with things that made considerably less sense. Fluffy cartoon socks, for example. Why did I need them? I couldn't tell you. Did they make perfect sense in the moment? Yes.
That's the appeal of the pavilions, the shopping doesn't always feel like shopping. It feels like flipping through a giant collection of things you didn't know you wanted until you saw them. And some of it sticks around longer than you'd expect. That soda-cap box is still sitting on our table, years later, a small souvenir that outlasted the trip itself.
There's a point in the evening when Global Village stops feeling like somewhere you're visiting and starts feeling like somewhere you've wandered into by accident, in the best way.
The lights do a lot of that work. Everywhere you look, something is glowing, glittering, or lit up entirely. The pavilion facades become photo backdrops. The rides add their own neon flourish. The lake and open plazas give you somewhere to pause between the crowds and catch your breath.
And yes, you will take photographs. Lots of them. Elaborate pavilion facades, colourful food stalls, decorative installations, small details that seem practically designed to make you stop and reach for your phone. But often the simplest shots end up being the best ones: a brightly lit building in the background, a plate of food in your hand, your family standing somewhere you stumbled onto while wandering. You don't have to go looking for a photo spot at Global Village. You just have to look around.
Then there's the Carnaval Zone, neon lights, music, carnival games and rides that give Global Village an entirely different personality. And no, you don't need to be a child to enjoy it.
There's something wonderfully nostalgic about trying to win a prize, watching a ride spin past, or deciding on a whim that you're absolutely getting on that one. Some attractions lean gentler and family-friendly, others cater to visitors chasing a bit more of a thrill. Depending on the season, you might find rides like Roaming Rome, Beijing Jungle or Sydney Kangaroo, alongside games like Hook-a-Duck and Roll Up.
The games in particular have a way of exposing just how competitive otherwise perfectly sensible adults can be. You show up thinking you're only there to accompany the kids. Ten minutes later, you're the one trying to win the giant stuffed toy.
This might be Global Village's biggest strength: There's no pressure to tick everything off a list.
You can arrive with a plan for exactly which pavilions to visit, or you can walk in and simply see what catches your eye. Eat first. Shop first. Ride first. Or just sit by the lake with a drink and figure it out from there. There are performances, games, shops, food stalls, rides and photo opportunities happening all around you, but you're never obligated to hit all of them.
Sometimes the best evening is the one where you don't even try. That's exactly what makes it so easy to come back.
My favourite Global Village memory has nothing to do with food or rides. It's my mother's first visit.
She's happiest in places like this, colourful, busy, full of things to look at and, ideally, things to buy. We trailed after her as she picked out necklaces for my sister at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion and bought herself a kaftan. But what really lit her up was getting a caricature portrait.
"Come, we must do it, it's so much fun," she insisted.
I generally avoid this sort of thing. I tried explaining I didn't want one. My husband caved before I did. "It's just one sketch. Go for it."
So we sat there for what felt like an eternity, solemnly obeying the artist's instructions, don't move, turn your head, look this way, don't move, until the sketch was finally done.
My mother burst out laughing. She was delighted with how she had turned out, and somehow that made the entire ordeal worth it. That night came after a month of illness and genuinely stressful news. And yet it's the part of that trip I remember most clearly.
Global Village can absolutely tempt you into spending more than you meant to. But it doesn't have to.
If you're reasonably sensible about food, rides and shopping, it can still be a manageable night out. A solo visitor could build an evening around a few snacks, a drink, a couple of rides and a small souvenir. A family can do the same by sharing bigger dishes instead of ordering individually. The trick is figuring out what actually matters to you.
There for the food? Spend more of your budget tasting things. Rides the priority? Save your money for the Carnaval Zone. Mainly there to browse the pavilions? You probably don't need to go heavy on food too. The temptation is everywhere, so a little planning goes a long way.
Smart spending tips:
Entry, ride and food prices shift from season to season, so check current official pricing before you go.
Share. Bigger dishes split easily between a few people.
Browse before you buy. Especially in the pavilions, similar items often turn up at different prices a few stalls apart.
Set a souvenir budget. Otherwise "just one little thing" quietly becomes a full shopping bag.
Plan your rides ahead. If you've got kids in tow, decide your games-and-attractions budget before you arrive.
This is probably the real secret.
After enough visits, things start to feel familiar. You know the general layout. You know where you want to eat. You know which pavilions you'll revisit without thinking twice. You know, from hard experience, that walking through the Floating Market on a full stomach is a genuinely terrible idea.
But Global Village keeps changing underneath that familiarity, new food concepts, new installations, new merchandise, new entertainment, different things to discover every season. The balance is what makes repeat visits actually work. It's familiar enough to feel comfortable, but different enough to give you a reason to go back. You get to revisit a place you already love without having the exact same night twice.
This one's the most obvious reason, and also the easiest to overlook.
We tend to talk about Global Village in terms of what you can eat, buy, photograph or ride. But a lot of what people actually remember has nothing to do with any of that. It's the first time your kid won a prize. The ridiculous souvenir your friend (mostly me) insisted on buying. The food you tried together. The photo you took under a particular pavilion. The parent who suddenly got excited about a caricature. The little box still sitting on your table, years later.
Global Village sends you home with a lot. Sometimes it's a bag of sweets. Sometimes it's jewellery, spices, or something you genuinely didn't need. And sometimes, it's just a story you keep telling.