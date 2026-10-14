Dubai gears up for Global Village Season 31

Experience the world without a passport - bring the fam
A spectacular shower of confetti has brought a burst of colour and excitement to Global Village, with visitors treated to a dazzling display at the park’s iconic Gate of the World.
The signature confetti shower took place at the main entrance as part of the grand opening celebrations, creating a vibrant spectacle for guests gathered at the popular Dubai attraction.
The colourful display formed part of a wider programme of entertainment marking the occasion, with the World Parade and choir performances adding to the festive atmosphere.
The vibrant Parade of the World is among the opening-day highlights, showcasing cultures from around the globe through colourful costumes, music, and performances.
The signature live entertainment spectacle features colorful floats, dancers, musicians, and performers representing cultures from around the world.
People wait for Global Village Season 31 to open again. The parade is all set to take place soon. The lights are on, the cameras ready... it's time for the action.
This time, the kids theatre has gotten a makeover of sorts, with different animal figures everywhere, including bears and whales.
The Syria Pavilion at Global Village in Dubai returns with a brand-new facade, featuring fresh architectural and artistic details.
Visitors can enjoy authentic Syrian cuisine such as traditional food and regional specialties alongside artisan crafts.
Rami Mashini, Vice President of Operations at Global Village, welcomed guests and members of the media and highlighted the destination’s diverse offerings for the new season.
"Welcome to Global Village. I'm very happy with the name of the theme, even the investors, and everybody to welcome everyone to Season 31. We call it "A more wonderful word." We have so much in our pockets for the season. 29 pavilions, stories, and cultures of 90 cities within the pavilions. More than 250 kiosks, food and beverage, they offer restaurants, and coffee shops. The carnival this year, we have more than 200 rides and attractions. We have more than 40,000 shows within Global Village this year among the cross cities. So we have shows for all the ages, for kids, for adults, for the others. So, Global Village is ready.
Season 31 is more wonderful. We've been here for a while, and everybody knows how strong Global Village is. We are not only Global Village, we represent Dubai as a touristic destination. Between 1997, till today, we have welcomed more than 100 million people. We are looking forward for a successful season this year. Enjoy it yourself as well. Please look around. And thank you so much for coming."
With its combination of international cultures, live entertainment, shopping, and dining, Global Village is set to deliver another vibrant season for audiences of all ages.
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All beaming and smiles, Jacintha, who owns the tea stall in the Sri Lanka pavilion is very happy that people can come to the Sri Lanka pavilion. "People have been asking and now they can come and get the world's best tea."
This time at Global Village, Sri Lanka gets a standalone pavilion. In past editions, it was a part of the Bangladesh pavilion. Residents can enjoy a comfortable walk through colourful stalls, and buy handicrafts, clothes, beauty products of their choice.
The Kuwait Pavilion at Dubai's Global Village returns for Season 31 featuring a brand-new exterior facade as part of the park's latest updates.
Visitors can explore traditional Arabic calligraphy, enjoy Kuwaiti Qahwa (coffee), and experience cultural music and arts inside.
A walk through the Garden of the Worlds will be a peaceful break for residents. It has now a new look with dancing dolls every few steps, and pink flowers wherever you go. The walls too are adorned with plants and flowers and there are strict instructions not to pluck them.
Priscilla Abban, visiting Dubai from Ghana for the first time, said Global Village was the final stop on her itinerary before heading home.
“I was told it is a must-see if you've been to Dubai,” she said. “My ChatGPT told me to visit Global Village before I go back. I am doing that!”
The waiting time might take a bit, but residents are keeping themselves busy. While some are queuing up for Karak chai, others are planning selfies. Madagascar expats Areff issack Saïrah and Gabiolla Rasoarinasy are ready for the fun and the feast. Sairah has already been thrice, while Gabiolla is attending for the first time. "We are looking forward to food. All the food. We want to test all food, like Chinese food and Indian food;" says Sairah. Her favourite part about Global Village? "I love the views," she says.
Urvi Battol, a Pakistani expat, is excited for her first time at Global Village. "I am here to explore different food, and see the different kinds of culture for myself." So what does she want to buy? As she says, unique items that represent different countries such as shawls, rings and more. And obviously, food is a given as she says. And why not: This time Global Village has different plans for food, too.
Trabzon Turkish Restaurant joins the line-up alongside Robo Al Sham, Hawawshi Al Rabie and Chicking, all at Restaurant Plaza. The dining area sits beside Carnaval and overlooks the Falcon Stage, so you can eat well and not miss the fun.
And there is coffee and dessert, too. New cafés Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Café are worth checking out, while Dessert District returns with a fresh new look.
Lamees Kadhim is a tourist from Iraq residing in Germany. She is visiting Global Village with her husband and son.
"I am a tourist here and I never visited the Global Village, so I'm excited about sightseeing all the places, from all areas and all the countries.
"I know about it from before. I heard a lot about it. I see it on the media, so I thought it is a good opportunity to visit it while I'm here."
Ok, so technically, the family-friendly spot will open for its 31st season at 6pm, but people, like us, are already here.