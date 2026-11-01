Dubai’s Global Village slashes Family Fun Pass price. Save Dh196

Find out what is included and what is coming up for UAE Flag Day and Diwali celebrations
Dubai: Planning a family outing to Global Village this season? Your wallet just got some breathing room. The Dubai attraction is offering its Family Fun Pass for Dh399 instead of Dh595, a saving of Dh196.
According to the offer shared on social media on Sunday, the bundle includes four entry tickets, a Wonder Pass Card with 400 points and one free Carnaval ride.
The announcement does not say how long the price will last, or whether it applies throughout Season 31, which opened on October 14 and runs until May 2027.
Regular entry costs Dh25 on weekdays and Dh30 on weekends, while Carnaval rides and some attractions are charged separately.
Season 31 kicked off at 6pm on October 14 with a parade, a confetti shower at the Gate of the World and a 600-drone sky show.
This year’s line-up features 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, along with more than 200 rides and attractions. Sri Lanka now has a pavilion of its own, having previously been part of the Bangladesh pavilion, while the Syria and Kuwait pavilions return with new facades.
The park is open from 4pm to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4pm to 1am, Thursday to Saturday.
The next big night is UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, when Global Village will light up the sky at 8pm with a show of 1000 illuminated drones.
The drones will form aerial patterns in the red, green, white and black of the national flag. UAE flags will be displayed across the park, key landmarks will glow in the colours of the flag, and visitors will receive a flag on arrival.
Those wanting a taste of Emirati culture can head to the UAE Pavilion for traditional handicrafts, local products and Emirati specialities.
Diwali is scheduled to take over Global Village from November 6 to 10, and all activities are included in the regular entry ticket. The programme begins on Friday, November 6, with the park’s first-ever baithak, a traditional South Asian musical gathering, on the Main Stage from 8pm to 9pm in collaboration with City FM. That evening is also Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali.
Saturday, November 7, is expected to bring interactive games and prizes, before 600 drones light up the sky at 8pm on Sunday, November 8, which is Diwali night. The show will take place above the Stunt Arena and the Syria Pavilion, and the park will close at midnight afterwards.
For all five days, a Diwali Mela at the Commercial Activation area, organised with the India Pavilion, will sell decorations, gifts, traditional snacks and sweets.
The Kids Corner will host face painting, diya colouring and rangoli making, while the Indian Chaat Bazaar serves pani puri, chaat, pav bhaji, chole bhature, desi noodles and mithai.
Tickets are available on the official Global Village website, through its mobile app and at the gate counters.