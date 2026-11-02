From the nationwide 11am flag-raising to Global Village’s drone show here’s how to join in
Dubai: Flags are going up across the country tomorrow, as the UAE marks Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3.
It is the 14th year of the occasion, which kicks off a month of national celebrations leading up to Eid Al Etihad on December 2. Flag Day is not a public holiday, so offices and schools stay open.
Here’s how and where you can be part of it.
Every year, Flag Day is marked with a nationwide flag-raising ceremony at 11am. Government entities, schools, offices and organisations across all seven emirates raise the flag at the same time.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on everyone to take part. He invited citizens, residents, government bodies, schools, universities and families to join in.
He described the occasion as a moment when the nation and its people stand united before a symbol of their pride and glory, reaffirming their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the country's honour and progress.
The biggest public celebration announced so far is at Global Village. At 8pm on the Main Stage, 1,000 illuminated drones will form patterns in the red, green, white and black of the UAE flag.
Visitors will be handed UAE flags on arrival. Flags will be displayed across the park, and landmarks, including the Carnaval wheel, will light up in the national colours.
The UAE Pavilion will also have Emirati handicrafts, local products and traditional food.
Keep in mind that Tuesdays at Global Village are reserved for ladies and families, according to the Global Village website.
When: Tuesday, November 3, drone show at 8pm. Park open 4pm to midnight
Where: Global Village, Dubai
Price: Dh25 for a weekday ticket, or Dh30 for an any-day ticket. Free for children under three and adults aged 65 and over
The UAE Flag Garden has returned to Umm Suqeim Beach, next to Burj Al Arab, for its 13th year.
More than 11,000 flags have been arranged so that, seen from above, they form the faces of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, however, the design changes every year and this year's design will be revealed soon.
Visitors can walk among the flags, and viewing points overlook the installation.
The garden is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and is free to visit. It runs until January.
When: From Tuesday, November 3, until January
Where: Umm Suqeim Beach, next to Burj Al Arab, Dubai
Price: Free
You don’t need to go anywhere to take part. Sheikh Mohammed’s call includes families, so hanging a flag on your balcony, villa or car is one of the simplest ways to join in.
There are rules to follow, though. Flags should be kept clean and neat, and torn, faded or discoloured flags must be replaced, according to the UAE Flag Guidelines.
Insulting or damaging the flag is a criminal offence under Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2019.
The flag was designed by Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah and first raised on December 2, 1971, when the UAE was established. Red represents courage, bravery and strength, green hope and prosperity, white peace and honesty, and black strength of mind.
Flag Day is just the start. The month of celebrations builds up to Eid Al Etihad, the UAE’s National Day, on Wednesday, December 2. That is followed by the Formula 1 season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 3 to 6.