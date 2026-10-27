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Sheikh Mohammed calls on citizens, residents to raise national flag on November 3

Vice President: Flag Day unites citizens, residents in nationwide celebration of pride

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens, residents, government institutions, schools, universities and households across the country to raise the national flag on November 3 to mark UAE Flag Day, a national occasion symbolising pride, unity and loyalty to the nation.

In a message ahead of next week's celebrations, Sheikh Mohammed urged everyone across the seven emirates to participate in a collective moment of national pride by raising the UAE flag high.

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“Next week, on November 3, we will celebrate an important national moment that embodies our love, pride and loyalty to our homeland. We celebrate Flag Day,” the Vice President said.

Sheikh Mohammed called on citizens and residents, ministries and institutions, schools and universities, and households throughout the UAE to proudly hoist the national flag.

He described the occasion as a moment when the nation and its people stand united before a symbol of their pride and glory, reaffirming their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the country's honour and progress.

“Long live the nation, and long live the flag,” Sheikh Mohammed concluded.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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