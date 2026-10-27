Vice President: Flag Day unites citizens, residents in nationwide celebration of pride
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens, residents, government institutions, schools, universities and households across the country to raise the national flag on November 3 to mark UAE Flag Day, a national occasion symbolising pride, unity and loyalty to the nation.
In a message ahead of next week's celebrations, Sheikh Mohammed urged everyone across the seven emirates to participate in a collective moment of national pride by raising the UAE flag high.
“Next week, on November 3, we will celebrate an important national moment that embodies our love, pride and loyalty to our homeland. We celebrate Flag Day,” the Vice President said.
Sheikh Mohammed called on citizens and residents, ministries and institutions, schools and universities, and households throughout the UAE to proudly hoist the national flag.
He described the occasion as a moment when the nation and its people stand united before a symbol of their pride and glory, reaffirming their willingness to sacrifice their lives for the country's honour and progress.
“Long live the nation, and long live the flag,” Sheikh Mohammed concluded.