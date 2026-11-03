Sheikh Mansour marks UAE Flag Day, praises nation's unity

Sheikh Mansour said the occasion celebrates the UAE's journey as a nation
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has described the UAE flag as a symbol of the nation's strength, sovereignty and unity as the country marked Flag Day.
In a message shared on X, Sheikh Mansour said the occasion celebrates the UAE's journey as a nation built on unity and the determination of its people to advance towards the future.
"On FlagDay, we celebrate the story of a nation that believed in its unity and advanced towards the future through the will of its people," he said.
He added that the national flag represents the country's strength and sovereignty, while reflecting a journey of achievements and values that the UAE takes pride in.
Sheikh Mansour also wished the UAE, its leadership and people continued safety and prosperity, expressing hope that the national flag would remain held high "in honour and glory".