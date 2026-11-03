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Sheikh Mansour marks UAE Flag Day, praises nation's unity

Sheikh Mansour said the occasion celebrates the UAE's journey as a nation

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Sheikh Mansour marks UAE Flag Day, praises nation's unity

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has described the UAE flag as a symbol of the nation's strength, sovereignty and unity as the country marked Flag Day.

In a message shared on X, Sheikh Mansour said the occasion celebrates the UAE's journey as a nation built on unity and the determination of its people to advance towards the future.

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"On FlagDay, we celebrate the story of a nation that believed in its unity and advanced towards the future through the will of its people," he said.

He added that the national flag represents the country's strength and sovereignty, while reflecting a journey of achievements and values that the UAE takes pride in.

Sheikh Mansour also wished the UAE, its leadership and people continued safety and prosperity, expressing hope that the national flag would remain held high "in honour and glory".

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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