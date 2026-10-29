UAE Flag Day 2026: History, meaning of colours and rules for displaying the flag

Keep the flag clean and ironed: It should always look neat and presentable.

Replace damaged flags: Torn, faded or discoloured flags must be replaced.

Inspect before raising: Check that the flag is not damaged or tangled before hoisting it.

Check after bad weather: Inspect the flag following storms or harsh weather to ensure it remains in good condition.

Dispose of worn-out flags respectfully: Old flags should be carefully folded and stored or recycled by cutting them into pieces so they no longer resemble the national flag. Burning the flag is prohibited under the guidelines for environmental reasons.

Never insult or deliberately damage the flag: Lowering it in contempt, tearing it or damaging it in a manner that constitutes an insult is a criminal offence under Article 3 of Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2019.