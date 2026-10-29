UAE Flag Day 2026: History, meaning of colours and rules for displaying the flag

The flag’s 1971 origins, the meaning of its four colours and what residents should know
Dubai: Every year on November 3, the UAE comes together to celebrate Flag Day, an occasion that reflects the country's unity, national identity and pride.
Ahead of this year's celebrations, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens, residents, government institutions, schools, universities and households to raise the UAE flag on November 3.
Sheikh Mohammed described Flag Day as an occasion that embodies the nation's love, pride and loyalty to the homeland, encouraging people across all seven emirates to participate.
But why is UAE Flag Day celebrated on November 3, what do the four colours represent, and what rules should residents follow when displaying the national flag? Here is everything you need to know.
First celebrated in 2013, UAE Flag Day commemorates the anniversary of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's accession as UAE President in 2004.
The occasion has since become an important annual national event, bringing together Emiratis and expatriates in a shared expression of unity and national pride ahead of Eid Al Etihad celebrations in December.
UAE Flag Day is not a public holiday. Schools, offices and government institutions typically mark the occasion with flag-raising ceremonies and other activities.
The UAE national flag was first raised on December 2, 1971, by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during celebrations marking the establishment of the Union. The flag was designed by Abdullah Al Maeena, who won a national competition organised by Al-Ittihad newspaper in 1971.
Its four colours – red, green, white and black – were inspired by a verse from a poem by Safi al-Din al-Hilli: "White are our acts, green our fields, black our battles, and red our swords."
Each colour carries its own symbolism:
Red represents courage and sacrifice.
Green symbolises prosperity and growth.
White stands for peace and honesty.
Black signifies strength and determination.
According to the UAE Flag Guidelines issued by the UAE Cabinet, the national flag must always be treated with respect and kept in good condition.
Here are seven important rules to follow:
Keep the flag clean and ironed: It should always look neat and presentable.
Replace damaged flags: Torn, faded or discoloured flags must be replaced.
Inspect before raising: Check that the flag is not damaged or tangled before hoisting it.
Check after bad weather: Inspect the flag following storms or harsh weather to ensure it remains in good condition.
Dispose of worn-out flags respectfully: Old flags should be carefully folded and stored or recycled by cutting them into pieces so they no longer resemble the national flag. Burning the flag is prohibited under the guidelines for environmental reasons.
Never insult or deliberately damage the flag: Lowering it in contempt, tearing it or damaging it in a manner that constitutes an insult is a criminal offence under Article 3 of Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2019.
Fold and store it properly: When not displayed, the flag should be neatly folded and kept in a designated flag box.