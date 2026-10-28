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UAE declares January 7 as Zayed the Founder Day

New national occasion declared to celebrate Sheikh Zayed's wisdom and contributions

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
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The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Abu Dhabi Media Office

Dubai: The UAE will observe January 7 as Zayed the Founder day starting next year.

In a post on X, The President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the day will be "dedicated to celebrating his enduring legacy, transforming wisdom into action".

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"The UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, forever remains in the hearts of the people of the UAE. As he led efforts to establish the Union, laid its foundations, and nurtured its development, his life and legacy were defined by his vision, generosity, and service to humanity. Today, we declare 7 January as Zayed the Founder Day, a new annual national occasion dedicated to celebrating his enduring legacy, transforming wisdom into action, and ensuring these values continue to inspire our nation on its steadfast path of progress towards the future," he said.

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