Zayed the Founder Day: Why the UAE chose January 7

Symbolic date chosen to honour Sheikh Zayed and the UAE's founding principles
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s new national occasion honouring the Founding Father will fall on January 7, a date chosen for its symbolism.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced the establishment of Zayed the Founder Day, a new annual national occasion celebrating the life, legacy and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The inaugural celebration will take place on January 7, 2027.
The date, written as 7/1, reflects Sheikh Zayed’s defining national vision: seven emirates united as one nation. It also evokes 1971, the year the Union was established.
Its timing at the start of the year is also intentional. As schools, workplaces and institutions begin a new year, January 7 gives the people of the UAE a national moment to reconnect with Sheikh Zayed’s values, renew their commitment to the principles he embodied throughout his life, and carry them forward through the year.
“The legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed is deeply rooted in the identity of the UAE and in the values that continue to guide our nation,” Sheikh Mohamed said. “His belief in unity, in people, in giving, and in our responsibility towards future generations laid the foundations upon which our country was built and continues to progress.
“Through Zayed the Founder Day, we celebrate his life and achievements by carrying forward the principles he embodied and ensuring that future generations understand their true meaning and continued relevance in a changing world. Sheikh Zayed’s values are not only a legacy we preserve but a source of guidance that inspires us to continue building our nation and contributing to a better future for all.”
The day aims to ensure that Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and values are not only remembered but actively embedded and brought to life throughout UAE society. It will create an annual moment to deepen understanding of his life and leadership, and to reflect on the values that guided him.
It will also serve as a platform for institutions, communities, schools, families and individuals to engage with the Founder’s legacy through initiatives, experiences and programmes, with activities extending beyond January 7 and continuing throughout the year. These will span education, culture, research, content, community participation, events and public engagement.
The occasion will be inclusive and accessible to people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds. It will also seek to deepen awareness of Sheikh Zayed and his enduring influence among audiences around the world.
At its heart is a commitment to give younger generations opportunities to understand the choices, principles and values that shaped the UAE, and to consider how they can apply those values in their own lives and contribute to the country’s future.
Zayed the Founder Day is an initiative of The Founder’s Office, which is mandated to lead, guide and enable initiatives that preserve, enrich understanding of, and drive engagement with the life, legacy and values of Sheikh Zayed.