UAE continues Founding Father's path towards a stronger, more prosperous future
Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, paid tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the anniversary of his passing, highlighting his enduring legacy, wisdom and vision in laying the foundations of the UAE's unity and development.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said Sheikh Zayed's achievements remain a source of national pride and inspiration, guiding the country's continued progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“May God have mercy on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan on the anniversary of his passing. We remember with great pride and loyalty his remarkable legacy, wisdom and vision, which laid the foundations of the Union and its development,” Gargash wrote.
He reaffirmed that the UAE remains committed to the principles and vision established by its Founding Father, building on his achievements as it advances towards a stronger and more prosperous future.
“Today, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to follow his path, drawing inspiration from his vision and wisdom, and moving forward with confidence under its leadership towards a more prosperous and stronger future,” he added.
Gargash concluded his tribute by emphasising that Sheikh Zayed's memory and achievements would remain deeply rooted in the nation's identity.
“May God have mercy on Sheikh Zayed. His life and legacy will forever remain present in the nation's collective memory and its journey,” he said.