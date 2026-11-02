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Anwar Gargash pays tribute to Sheikh Zayed's legacy, vision and wisdom

UAE continues Founding Father's path towards a stronger, more prosperous future

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
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Dubai: Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, paid tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the anniversary of his passing, highlighting his enduring legacy, wisdom and vision in laying the foundations of the UAE's unity and development.

In a post on his X account, Gargash said Sheikh Zayed's achievements remain a source of national pride and inspiration, guiding the country's continued progress under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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“May God have mercy on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan on the anniversary of his passing. We remember with great pride and loyalty his remarkable legacy, wisdom and vision, which laid the foundations of the Union and its development,” Gargash wrote.

He reaffirmed that the UAE remains committed to the principles and vision established by its Founding Father, building on his achievements as it advances towards a stronger and more prosperous future.

“Today, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to follow his path, drawing inspiration from his vision and wisdom, and moving forward with confidence under its leadership towards a more prosperous and stronger future,” he added.

Gargash concluded his tribute by emphasising that Sheikh Zayed's memory and achievements would remain deeply rooted in the nation's identity.

“May God have mercy on Sheikh Zayed. His life and legacy will forever remain present in the nation's collective memory and its journey,” he said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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