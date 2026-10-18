Diplomatic adviser says Saudi defence minister's visit reaffirms deep-rooted ties
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the strength of UAE-Saudi relations, stressing that the two countries share a common security and destiny and that their strategic partnership is a cornerstone of Gulf stability and prosperity.
In a post on X, Gargash said the successful visit of Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to the UAE and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the depth and enduring strength of relations between the two countries.
“The successful visit of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman and his meeting with His Highness the UAE President, may God protect him, reaffirm the depth and enduring strength of UAE-Saudi relations,” Gargash said.
He emphasised that the partnership between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh was rooted in shared interests, mutual trust and the wisdom of the two countries' leadership.
“Our security and destiny are shared, and our partnership is one of the pillars of Gulf stability and prosperity. The wisdom of both leaderships and the sincerity of their positions during difficult times are the strongest response to anyone betting otherwise,” he added.