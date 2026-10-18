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Anwar Gargash: UAE-Saudi security and destiny are shared

Diplomatic adviser says Saudi defence minister's visit reaffirms deep-rooted ties

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday met with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence. Present were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday met with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence. Present were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.
WAM

Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has reaffirmed the strength of UAE-Saudi relations, stressing that the two countries share a common security and destiny and that their strategic partnership is a cornerstone of Gulf stability and prosperity.

In a post on X, Gargash said the successful visit of Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to the UAE and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the depth and enduring strength of relations between the two countries.

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“The successful visit of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman and his meeting with His Highness the UAE President, may God protect him, reaffirm the depth and enduring strength of UAE-Saudi relations,” Gargash said.

He emphasised that the partnership between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh was rooted in shared interests, mutual trust and the wisdom of the two countries' leadership.

“Our security and destiny are shared, and our partnership is one of the pillars of Gulf stability and prosperity. The wisdom of both leaderships and the sincerity of their positions during difficult times are the strongest response to anyone betting otherwise,” he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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